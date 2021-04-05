Microsoft uses a weak argument to say that the Surface Pro 7 is better than the iPad Pro





Microsoft continues to try to claim that the Surface Pro 7 is better than Apple’s product, using another comparison video to compare the tablet to the iPad Pro.

In January, Microsoft launched a marketing campaign to compare the Surface Pro 7 to Apple’s products, comparing the MacBook Pro to Microsoft’s tablets. In the second attempt in April, Microsoft did the same, but this time against the iPad Pro.

Following the same formula as the first video, YouTube’s second “Still the Better Choice” takes the form of a tech comparison video. It also follows the same pattern that points out the perceived benefits of using the Surface Pro 7 in areas where you want the iPad Pro to look weak.

The first segment, “Design,” begins by emphasizing the Surface’s built-in kickstand, which the iPad doesn’t have. To emphasize the point, despite the comparison between the Surface and keyboard and the iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard, the actor slams the iPad against the surface of a wooden table to show that there is no stand.

The removable keyboard arguments from the first video will reappear and can be installed by simply clicking on the Surface Type Cover. When the actor raised the Magic Keyboard, which he named “iPad keyboard,” he commented that it was “quite heavy.”

Regarding “connectivity,” the Surface has been shown to have multiple ports, but the iPad Pro has “one,” completely ignoring the presence of the Smart Connector.

To emphasize the obvious connectivity issue, the actor has an iPad with a connected USB-C digital AV multiport adapter and an additional headphone adapter before asking “Do you want to be this guy?” Lift up.

Under the final main section, “Power,” the actor states that the iPad Pro is “just a tablet,” and the Surface is “a complete computer and tablet.”

Finally, Microsoft compares the price of the Surface Pro 7 to $ 880, and the iPad Pro label is $ 1,348. A small print says, “The price includes the device and keyboard shown.”

The Surface Pro model Microsoft is using for comparison seems to be the cheapest model with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4 GB of memory, and 128 GB of storage for $ 749.99. The rest of the quoted price is dominated by the cheapest regular-priced Surface Pro type cover for $ 129.99.

The $ 1,348 cost of the iPad Pro is based on a 12.9-inch iPad with 128GB of storage and a $ 999 Wi-Fi connection combined with a related size $ 349 Magic Keyboard.

This ad generally seems to enjoy ownership of the iPad Pro in a relatively cheap discussion. For example, the dongle argument ignores that the user may be using Bluetooth to connect headphones for audio.

Also, connecting the iPad Pro to the Magic Keyboard adds a USB-C port for charging, which is completely omitted in Microsoft videos.

Since the iPad can be used for the same kind of tasks as Surface Pro, the comment “tablet only” is also dishonest. Microsoft hasn’t fully certified what it means by declaring the Surface a “tablet and computer.” It’s presumed that the iPad Pro isn’t a computer.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard weighs 1.6 pounds, while the type cover weighs 0.68 pounds, so at face value, the heavy keyboard comment is true. However, this makes the iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard combo heavier than the Surface Pro and its keyboard cover, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro alone weighs 1.4 pounds, which is lighter than the 1.7 pounds of the Surface Pro 7. ..

We still don’t know how long Microsoft will be able to show ads through your Surface account. The first ad can still be displayed, but it is private. That is, you can view it when you use a direct link or embed it in a web page.

