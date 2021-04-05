Supreme Court upholds Google in copyright dispute with Oracle





The Supreme Court on Monday endorsed Google in its high-stakes intellectual property dispute with Oracle and found it fair use for a search giant to copy a particular Java line to develop an Android platform. ..

In a 6-to-2 decision, the judge ruled that it was legal for Google to use about 11,500 lines of code. This is because the amount is relatively small and Google programmers have used the language as virtual building blocks to develop new and innovative applications.

The court concluded that Oracle cannot claim the copyright of these application programming interfaces (APIs) that allow various applications to communicate.

In this case, if Google reimplemented the user interface and used only what it needed to bring the talent it had accumulated to work in new and innovative programs, Google’s copy of the Sun Java API would be a matter of law. As Judge Stephen Breyer Bidden created the topic of judicial candidates and the Supreme Court.

Breyer Judge John Roberts, Sonia Sotmayor Sonia Sotmayor Supreme Court Rules Not Similar to Robocall Facebook Text Alert Supreme Court Seems to be wary of NCAA restrictions on compensation for student athletes Supreme Court Tennessee Spirberg donates money to non-profit organizations from Israel’s prestigious Genesis Awards on student athletes’ rewards to revive state prisoners’ death sentences Supreme Court grants state court proceedings against Fordmore, Neil Gorsuch Neil Gorsuch Supreme Court Revives Victims’ Proceedings Against Police Officers Faced with Breakthrough Challenges in Voting Rights MORE, Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael Kavanaugh Supreme Court moves FCC to relax media ownership rules Reporters have criticized the Washington Post for avoiding talks of sexual assault. Judge Clarence Thomas Clarence Thomas Navy’s reading program undermines U.S. security Supreme Court revives police proceedings against police officers Supreme Court further investigates the scope of tribal police authorities, Samuel Arito Samuel Arito Supreme Court Revives Proceedings Against Police Officers of Police Shooting Victims The Supreme Court heard clashes between farm owners in California, and the labor union opposed more.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett Overnight Energy: The Supreme Court upholds Georgia over Florida in a long water war. FEMA announces new flood insurance calculations saying it will be fairer | Senate is pushing to overturn Trump-era rules on efficiency standards The Supreme Court with Georgia over Florida He did not participate in the decision in October when he met the Senator at the heart of the filibuster battle in the long-running water war.

The battle between Google and Oracle over the use of code on Android devices has been going on for over a decade in some cases.

A 2014 federal court ruling ruled that the API may be subject to copyright.

Four years later, the court ruled that Google’s implementation of the code was not fair use. Monday’s decision overturns that decision.

Google celebrated Monday’s decision, calling it a victory for consumers, interoperability, and computer science.

In a statement, Kent Walker, senior vice president of global affairs at Google, said the decision would provide legal certainty to the next generation of developers whose new products and services will benefit consumers. ..

Oracle argued that if Google’s practices were allowed to continue, it would ultimately harm the software industry by not rewarding developers who write their own code. The company said it should force Google to pay $ 9 billion for alleged violations.

In a 19-page dissent, Thomas, who joined Arito, criticized the majority in both form and content. Two resolutely conservative judges would have handed Oracle a victory, partly based on the finding that Congress had previously revealed its intention to protect computer code under copyright law.

The dissenting judge also argued that Oracle made a stronger display under so-called fair-use legal tests, and that, according to the majority, Google legalized the use of the code in question.

Thomas said the majority used fair use to reveal policy decisions considered by Congress.

In a statement on Monday, an Oracle spokeswoman again claimed that Google had stolen Java.

“Google’s platform has grown and its market power has grown,” said Deborah Holinger. That’s why regulators around the world and in the United States are considering Google’s business practices. “

Updated at 11:56 am

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos