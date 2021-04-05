Joshua Marcuse, Head of Strategy and Innovation at Google Global Public Sector, won the 2021 Wash 100 Award for leading the digital transformation effort.Formation of major partnerships





Joshua Marcuse Google

Executive Mosaic announces Joshua Marcuse, Head of Global Public Sector Business Strategy and Innovation at Google Clouds, for 2021 Wash 100 for leadership and efforts to drive digital transformation, technological capabilities and promote industry partnerships. Won the award.

This is Joshua Marcuse’s second consecutive Wash 100 award. Previously, he won the first Wash 100 award in 2020 for his efforts to modernize the software in the category and maintain ethical guidelines for implementing artificial intelligence and other new technologies.

Visit Wash100.com and vote for Joshua Marcuse as the most important executive in impact on the GovCon sector. Defend your favorite leaders in the federal and government sectors with 10 votes today. The elite leader who received the most votes by April 30th is recognized by the GovCon community as the most influential member of the industry.

Marcuse took on his current role in March 2020 after spending more than three years as Secretary-General of the Defense Innovation Commission (DIB). In Google’s cloud segment, Marcuse is responsible for leading a digital transformation team working to drive the development of public sector issues such as cyber defense, smart cities and public health.

Marcuse has previously emphasized the need for engineers to support defense missions. Marcuse spoke at the National Defense Industrial Association’s Space War Industry Forum in September, giving the U.S. Space Force an edge over its enemies due to its ability to quickly manage data and provide software. He said he could.

He said it was important for space generals to understand how networks affect the entire mission.

Marcuse will also lead the Google Clouds partnership with Microsoft, Apple and the Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL) to create notification tools to support contact tracing activities as part of a broader COVID-19 response effort. Assisted.

Google Cloud provides a framework for Apple / Google’s contact notification system to support data sharing between healthcare organizations and the public health community.

Google has also launched a service that supports the operation of collaborative teams to meet the remote work needs brought about by the pandemic. These include the Workspace for Government tool and an artificial intelligence-based customer service platform called Contact Center AI.

The latter helps the Illinois Employment Safety Agency manage more than 40,000 inquiries from its members. Google’s recently developed Virtual Career Center has also helped the Rhode Island Government provide job seeker support.

In October, Google Cloud signed a corporate contract with the Department of Energy (DOE), a workspace productivity tool and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to support research activities under the US Department of Energy and 17 national laboratories. Provided.

The five-year opportunity will enable Department of Energy (DOE) researchers to use GCP to handle the machine learning workloads needed for a variety of topical areas, from COVID-19 to renewable energy.

In late 2020, Google Cloud partnered with Deloitte to integrate technology to meet the mission requirements of public sector customers. The two companies have partnered to develop a zero-trust-based approach to remote access to secure sensitive data and network visibility while ensuring the security of cloud migration activities.

Deloitte and Google Cloud have also begun efforts to build a modular system for storing large amounts of data to support biomedical research initiatives under the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and its community partners. ..

Google Clouds’ support for medical activities in a pandemic goes beyond the public sector and includes defense and federal clients. The Department of Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) used Google Cloud in September to help develop AI-based digital pathology prototypes for use in DOD facilities.

Ingest data and ensure the privacy of patient data using the Google Cloud Healthcare Application Programming Interface.

The agreement is part of an effort to support cancer research and prevent misdiagnosis. Medical facilities under the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Defense Health (DHA) were scheduled for initial deployment before expanding to the entire military health system (MHS).

Google Cloud provided not only health research, but also a cloud infrastructure to help you gain astronomical insights and retrieve data from space. In December, Google and Vera C. Rubin Observatory partnered to use the company’s cloud environment to host 500 petabytes of data for the Rubin Science Platform.

Google’s Clouds act as an intermediate repository of initial data collected by the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Observatory for the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) project, which seeks to record 10 years of space-time observations. I will. The LSST telescope is scheduled to go into operation by 2023.

Executive Mosaic celebrates Google Cloud and Joshua Marcuse at the 2021 Wash 100 Awards.

