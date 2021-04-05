Fortnite users can now livestream gameplay to TechCrunch, Houseparty’s social video app.





Houseparty, a social video app acquired by Fortnite maker Epic Games in 2019, has announced a major new step in integrating these two properties. The company says it will allow gamers to livestream Fortnite gameplay directly to Houseparty. This feature works to allow users to share gameplay with up to nine other friends in the house party room.

This addition follows Houseparty’s launch of “Fortnite mode” last November. In this mode, Fortnite has added a video chat feature that allows players to watch live feeds from friends during the game using Houseparty. Today’s launch is the other way around, allowing players to stream the game to their friends. This can be viewed inside the Houseparty itself. This allows your friends (including those who are not Fortnite gamers) to see and interact with the player.

To use the new features, your Fortnite player must have Fortnite mode streaming enabled and connected to your Houseparty. When you start streaming gameplay, you’ll notify your Houseparty friends that you’re ready to watch your game feed.

Fortnite players can see who is watching the stream through a “watcher count” graphic overlaid on the screen. This is represented by a small eye icon in the center left of the gamer’s screen, while Houseparty users see an eye icon in the upper left of the video screen.

During the live stream, players and their friends can watch and chat as usual.

If your Fortnite player doesn’t want to livestream your gameplay, you can change this at any time from the settings in Fortnite without losing your ability to use the video chat feature. Parents and guardians can also turn Fortnite mode and other privacy features in Fortnite settings on or off. The company is aware that personal information, including payment information, will be blocked from the stream. However, if Fortnite mode is enabled, you can stream the lobby, menus, and gameplay all.

Houseparty first gained attention as a way for friends to effectively “hang out” online through video chat, but eventually shortly after the game giant raised a massive $ 1.25 billion round. Sold to Epic Games. So far, Houseparty hasn’t given up on other social features, even though it’s more tightly integrated with Fortnite. With the release of new features, Houseparty is part of the more casual livestreaming currently taking place on other platforms, such as Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, where users are streaming for friends, not necessarily for fans. You may be able to capture.

According to the company, this new feature will not provide a recording feature for later exporting these live streams and publishing them elsewhere, but Fortnite already allows the ability to save replays. It is said that it is.

At launch, Fortnite gameplay and Houseparty integration will only be available on PC and PlayStation (PS4 and PS5). Epic Games does not say if or when other platforms will be supported. House party users on iOS, Android and Chrome will be able to watch live streams.

The video chat feature previously released on Fortnite was also supported on PC and PlayStation.

