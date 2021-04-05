Google wins big in Supreme Court clash with Oracle





In a clash of billions of Supreme Courts between two tech giants, Google appeared as a winner on Monday.

In Judge Stephen Breyer’s 6-2 opinion, the court found that Google’s use of 11,000 lines of code (unauthorized copy from Oracle’s Java program) to create an Android smartphone operating system was a matter of law. He said it constitutes fair use. No compensation is required.

“For the sake of discussion, I think this material is copyrighted. However, I believe the copy in question here is fair use. Therefore, Google’s copy is subject to copyright law. I haven’t violated it, “Breyer wrote.

The decision overturned a lower court ruling in favor of Oracle seeking $ 9 billion in damages from Google for copyright infringement.

The interests in this case, called the “Century Copyright Case,” are important to both the software industry and everyday American investors. Millions of Americans’ 401k retirement savings plans include an investment in Google.

Experts say Google’s decision to allow copying of code as “fair use” could facilitate faster development and innovation of new consumer products.

However, there may be some downsides. Some start-ups are afraid that decisions can undermine their ability to make a profit if a giant like Google can raid and copy without compensation.

Judge Clarence Thomas denounced the decision as “anything but justice” in a dissenting opinion with the addition of Judge Samuel Alito.

“Oracle has spent years developing programming libraries that have been successful in attracting software developers, adding to the value of Oracle’s products. Google is developing Android, the operating system for mobile phones. I asked for a license to use the library. In short, Google just copied 11,500 lines of code from the library verbatim, “says Thomas.

“By copying Oracle’s work, Google has devastated the Oracle market, creating mobile operating systems with more than 2.5 billion active devices today, earning tens of billions of dollars each year. Fair use analysis “.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in the decision as it was confirmed on the bench after the case was discussed.

“A clear decision by the Supreme Court is a victory for consumers, interoperability and computer science,” Kent Walker, senior vice president of global affairs at Google, said in a statement. “This decision gives legal certainty to the next generation of developers whose new products and services will benefit consumers.”

“Google Platform has grown and market dominance has grown,” said Dorian Daley, Oracle’s executive vice president and general counsel. “The barriers to entry are high and the competitiveness is low. They stole Java and filed a proceeding over a decade that only monopolies could do. This action was taken by regulators around the world and the U.S. regulators on Google. That’s why we are considering business practices. ”

