NSWC Crane, ONR, NavalX Midwest Tech Bridge Moves to Phase II of AISUM Prize Challenge> Naval Sea Systems Command> Saved News Module





Indiana Crane-Crane Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane), Navy Research Office (ONR), and NavalX Midwest Tech Bridge recently entered Phase II of the Artificial Intelligence (AISUM) Award Challenge for Small Unit Operations. I proceeded.

The purpose of AISUM technology is to transform expeditionary and special operations fighters with robotic autonomous systems into critical high-risk missions involving the maneuvering of small units.

As pointed out in the Challenge announcement, “In today’s new threat environment, enemies are competing for all domains with advanced technology to take advantage of complex and crowded battlefields, which allows them to take advantage of special forces (SOF). ) Tactical maneuver elements, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and precision shooting will be less effective and will not be able to maintain continuous airborne ISR feed and key communication and navigation bands in these dense electromagnetic spectra. We remain challenging the cluttered environment of the city, our tactical maneuverability. “

Eight teams will move to Phase II and participants will compete in a virtual environment. The team develops specific algorithms and contests in various virtual scenarios. Participants will be evaluated for the algorithms used in government-provided virtual maps. At the end of Phase II, a prize of $ 250,000 will be awarded. The eight teams continuing the challenge are ASEC, Inc., Codex Laboratories LLC, Draper, EpiSys Science, Inc., Heron Systems Inc., Indiana University Bloomington, Raytheon BBN Technologies, and TurboOne, LLC.

“Proceeding to Phase II presents some unique challenges to virtual scenarios, but it also provides a learning curve to see what AI algorithms can do,” said Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). Andy Brough, the leader of the expeditionary war in Japan, said. “The challenge of this prize is a unique experience with a very short timeline. We presented a difficult technical challenge, but the first phase of choosing a team to help drive AISUM’s efforts in the future. I’m expecting based on. “

In Phase I, the AISUM team selected the top 20 candidates from participants nationwide. In Phase I, the team had to submit a white paper and effectively present their ideas. The AISUM team accepted just 20 treatises and hosted virtual presentations for all teams in four days.

Partners and stakeholders across the Department of Defense (DoD), laboratories, acquisitions, and combat communities participated in the technical review panel to assist in the review, rating, and downselect process of the top 10 teams. Partners include Panama City Naval Special Warfare Center (NSWC), Atlantic Navy Information Warfare Center (NIWC), Special Operations Forces (USSOCOM), Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (SOF AT & L), Special Operations Forces Secretariat. (SO / LIC), NSW (Naval Special Operations Command), Marine Forces Special Operations Forces (MARSOC), Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), Navy Research Bureau (ONR), Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

In Phase III, up to three teams will participate in live exercises. Each team will test the autonomous drone and its ability to enter the building, manipulate the structure to identify objects and inhabitants, and exit the building. Phase III prizes are expected to increase to $ 500,000.

Naval Special Warfare Commander Anthony Vespa said: “It’s very promising in moving AISUM’s needles and I can’t wait to see what they can do during the simulation phase!”

About NSWC Crane

NSWC Crane is a Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) field activity with expeditionary warfare, strategic missions, and electronic warfare mission areas. The War Center is responsible for multi-domain, multi-spectral, full-life cycle support for technologies and systems that enhance the capabilities of today’s warfighters.

Join our team! NAVSEA employs a diverse, well-trained and skilled workforce, from students and beginner-level employees to experienced professionals and people with disabilities. We support today’s sophisticated Navy and Marine Corps ships, aircraft, weapons systems, and computer systems. We are continually looking for engineers, scientists, IT and cyber professionals, and trade and other support professionals to help the US Navy protect and protect the United States. Please contact NSWC Crane Human Resources ([email protected]).

