Ongoing review: Oddworld: Soulstorm

Hello again

I repeat this story over and over, but the introduction to Oddworld was completely coincidental.

It was dropped on my lap by a family member who gave me a copy of the PlayStation when I heard that I liked an entertaining adventure game. Man, I’m glad it happened.

Oddworld: Soul Storm (PC, PS4, PS5 [reviewed]) Developer: Oddworld Inhabitants Publisher: Oddworld Inhabitants Release Date: April 6, 2021 MSRP: $ 49.99

In case you miss it, Oddworld is back in the form of an original remake / reimagination. New’n’Tasty recreates the first game and Soulstorm is Exoddus’ new take and follow-up. The former was announced in 2014, so it’s perfectly safe to forget the entire plan. It’s been a while since something substantive happened in Oddworld poetry. loan! Hooray.

He and his people are on the run after the good old humble protagonist Abe resumes activity and escapes Rupture Farms. The intro raises stakes quickly, and tension and world building are still there. This is a dire world, and throughput is reflected in both hands-off cutscenes and hands-on gameplay. There’s a reason this series exists today and has endured: when you’re playing through it, you really care about it. So how does it play?

In fact, it’s pretty snappy. It’s very much in line with the old puzzle platform, but the jumps feel more accurate. As you can see from my short time in the game tutorial, Abe can book surprisingly fast, so a quick and responsive double jump helps. Once again, the background details are top notch. A small story flows while you look through the corner of your eyes. Even at 60FPS on PS5, no chag occurs.

Soulstorm is also pretty positive about that framework. There are 15 core levels and 2 secret levels that can be unlocked by saving 80% of your friends on 12+ stages. You can easily see how much you saved from the game menu and all the stats after completing each stage. Like many puzzles, Soulstorm is surgical in its accuracy, especially due to its simple and effective control scheme.

So far, these puzzles range from obvious to esoteric. The upper limit of the somewhat ambitious crafting system has not yet been determined, but so far it is harmless enough to reinforce the moment of solving the puzzle. You may feel like you are brute force attacking something or puzzles that you really need to sit down and think about. This is a boon and a burden, and is a good example of how closely the new Oddworld game adheres to the original game blueprint.

I’m only a few levels, but I like what I’ve seen so far. It’s great to hang out with Abe again and solve the puzzle. This is most of what I need for Oddworld games.

[This review is based on a retail build of the game provided by the publisher.]

Oddworld: Soulstorm Review by Chris Carter

