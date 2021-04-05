Google will stop using Oracle finance software and switch to SAP





Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison

CNBC learned that Google’s parent company, Alphabet, will stop using Oracle Financial software in the coming weeks and start using SAP software instead.

Alphabet and Google’s core financial system will move to SAP in May, Google told employees in an email read by CNBC. This move is only related to the software that Google uses to track its finances and does not indicate that the company is moving other systems from Oracle.

This change has occurred as Google and Oracle are increasingly competing in the cloud computing market, following a similar move from cloud leader Amazon, and over the years in favor of its own cloud services for Oracle software Significantly reduced usage.

This switch does not appear to be tied to a long-standing lawsuit between Google and Oracle regarding Google’s use of Java code in Google’s Android operating system application programming interface. Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that Google’s copy of Java code was fair use.

Oracle is competing with Google for selling public cloud resources to organizations to host their applications. For years, Oracle has refused to certify Google’s long-standing database software for the cloud. In short, customers weren’t sure if they could host an Oracle database in Google’s cloud without violating Oracle’s licensing policy.

“We’re not affiliated with Google because we’re trying to compete with Google,” Ellison said in a 2018 meeting with analysts.

This lack of certification was a problem because many of Google’s cloud businesses were trying to win business from large companies using Oracle database software. As a result, Google has begun to focus more on deploying SAP database software in the cloud, said one familiar with Google’s cloud business. In addition, this year Google introduced a way to run an Oracle database on a bare metal server that does not include virtualization technology.

“Google Cloud enables Oracle customers to run Oracle database workloads on Google Cloud through bare metal solutions, but as an enterprise customer of financial software, we are migrating our financial system from Oracle to SAP. It’s a completely different decision, “said a Google spokesperson. I emailed CNBC. An Oracle representative declined to comment.

Larry Ellison, Oracle Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, regularly shows how companies agree to use Oracle’s software and services. In March, Ellison talked about one-third of Oracle’s 45-minute revenue calls about customer activity, saying that Oracle would win more than half of SAP’s customers.

It’s not clear how much Google paid Oracle for financial software. Still, Ellison is proud of doing business with Google. At a meeting with analysts in 2019, when Google cataloged a huge amount of information, the data was “actually stored in an Oracle database,” he said. This may still be the case, as this move is only relevant to Oracle’s financial software.

Efforts to move from Oracle’s financial software required months of work and extensive engineering resources, another person familiar with the move said.

Oracle’s share price fell slightly in the news, but SAP’s share price rose, rising 4.8%.

