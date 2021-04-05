Facebook, Google and Microsoft stocks hit record as Big Tech bounces





Big Tech may be under siege, but its stock outperforms.

Facebook Inc. FB, + 3.43%, Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, + 4.19% GOOG, + 4.11%, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, + 2.77% stocks closed at record highs on Monday Finally, we have reached the strong wave of employment growth in the United States. The moon, despite a wave of criticism about their great impact on the economy and the lives of Americans. Technology-intensive Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, + 1.67% up 1.7%, recording other technology names such as Oracle Corp. ORCL, + 3.27%, HP Inc. HPQ, + 1.28%, large semiconductor equipment supplier I pushed it up to the desired height.

Facebook thrives on social networking giants despite lawsuits from the Federal Trade Commission and 48 state attorneys alleging anti-competitive business practices and warnings from the chief financial officer about slowing down digital advertising. As it continued, it rose 3.4% to $ 308.91 per share. , That lifeline. The closing price smashed Facebook’s past record closing price of $ 303.91 on August 26, 2020.

On Saturday, members of a low-level hacking forum released the phone numbers and personal data of 533 million Facebook users, the latest in a series of controversies among social networking companies. But that doesn’t seem to matter much. In fact, according to a survey by marketing agency Aisle Rocket, Facebook’s ad prices were 30% above 2020 levels as of mid-March.

The Alphabet, which is the subject of the Attorney General proceedings and the two Attorney General proceedings, surged 4% to close at $ 2,218.96. The company has benefited from a US Supreme Court victory over Oracle in a long-standing copyright dispute over software used on Android.

Details: Supreme Court upholds Google in a $ 8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle

Facebook and Alphabet have faced numerous proceedings and laws to curb their influence considerably, but their stock tracks have not been compromised.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has become a technical lightning rod for data collection practices, privacy policies, and consumer micro-targeting. Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Twitter Inc. TWTR, and + 0.64% CEO Jack Dorsey each received yet another quarrel with house members about the dissemination of false information on vast digital platforms.

Parliamentary members have vowed to pass a bill that protects consumers by limiting their ability to scoop up potential competitors, as Facebook did on Instagram and WhatsApp. Jan Shakowski (Democratic Party, Illinois), a member of the U.S. Congressional Commission, sells stolen, counterfeit, and dangerous consumer products online by requiring verification by third-party sellers in the online retail market. Introduced a bill to counter.

Microsoft, which evaded antitrust scrutiny and established itself as a White Knight in the Big Tech backlash, improved 2.8% to $ 249.07.

It wasn’t just a trio of tech giants. More than 12 engineers including Oracle, HP, Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, + 2.54%, 3 major chip equipment suppliers, Lam Research Corp. LRCX, + 3.36%, Applied Materials Inc. AMAT, + 1.08%, KLA Corp .. According to a Dow Jones market data survey, KLAC, + 2.24%, hit a daytime high on Monday. Oracle, Texas Instruments, Lam Research, Applied Materials, KLA, and HP have all closed at record highs.

