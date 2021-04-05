Outrider: How to quickly level the tiers of the world





Outriders handle difficulty through World Tier, and the higher the level, the higher the reward. If you still don’t know how they work or how to change them, you can check out this guide, but if you want to increase your power level to World Tier 15, this article will explain. Although it involves shattering, the following methods are the fastest way to level the world tier with outriders.

Repeat bounties and hunts, or cultivate melted tick bosses at Eagle Peak to quickly level outrider world tiers.

There are two ways outriders can quickly level the world tier, and how you do it depends on your build and loadout. Frankly, unless you have a build that completely melts the boss, you’ll want to repeat bounties and hunts by cultivating the melted tick boss.

Melted mites do not drop a lot of loot and the reward for the quest is. .. .. All right. Proper leveling of World Tiers with Outriders requires equipment and builds to keep up with increasing enemy levels. The absolute best way to level the world tier and catch up with your equipment is to perform bounties and hunts.

To repeat both bounty and hunt in an outrider, you must first complete all 10 each and submit them to their respective NPCs, Trenchtown (Noah for Hunt, Ujio for Bounty). .. Once you’ve put them all in, you can talk to both to “reset” the quests and update the Bounty and Hunt quests throughout Enoch.

All you have to do is grind it, submit it, and repeat. Quickly level up the World Tier and earn a large amount of loot to help you progress as an outrider.

Eagle Peaks’ Molten Acari boss, on the other hand, is the fastest way to level the world tier, assuming the Outriders have bad builds and loadouts. Simply put, if you can easily get rid of this pest within 5 minutes, you should use this method, but if you plan to meet the growing gear requirements as you progress in World Tier, kill time. Should be shortened.

To return to the Melted Tick Boss Battle at Eagle Peaks, go to the lobby (where you choose a character to join the game) and select “Choose Story Points” above “Continue Game” is needed. Go back to Eagle Peaks and select the “Investigate Volcanic Peaks” story point to start the battle. Kill the boss, submit the quest at the camp, then return to the lobby and repeat.

You can play the entire story or shatter random side quests as needed, but this method allows you to level the world tier more slowly than the two methods above. However, you may not want to unknowingly grind the same content for hours, so if you need a more relaxed way to level the world tier with outriders, find a story point you enjoyed and there. Please resume playing from.

Remember: World Tiers and Challenge Tiers are not the same, so trying to crush World Tiers for Expedition can be a waste of time. If you can safely clear the first Challenge Tier of Expeditions, you can easily level the World Tier.

Think of it this way. World Tier is for getting ready for the campaign part of the game, and Challenge Tier is for collecting loot at the Endgame Expedition. I hope this solves the problem a bit before committing to the grind I plan to pursue with Outriders.

Outriders are now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Stadia.

