CUD, commit agreement and SUD on Google Cloud





Photo by Pepi Stojanovski of Unsplash

Can’t see the difference between different types of discounts and commits in the Google Cloud ecosystem? please do not worry. This is a common source of turmoil in the market and Cloudbakers is here to clarify this. If you still need further assistance with this after reading this article, feel free to contact us for more information on our free FinOps evaluation and managed cloud optimization services.

CUD: Commitd Usage Discount If you run your application using a virtual machine and kubernetes (aka k8), Commitd Usage Discount (CUD) is worth a look to save a lot of money.

Think of the cloud from the perspective of the provider (Google, AWS, Azure). The cloud has insane inventory management issues. After all, IT outsourcing is a very low-margin business and has consistently burned down the data center business for 20 years. Improving server inventory management (when and how much to buy) can make a big difference.

You can guess how much difference this makes based on the crazy discount that Google promises to use a certain amount of server capacity for one year (XX%) or three years (YY%). Signing up for CUD gives Google a more accurate forecast of future demand.

SUD: Sustained use discounts As well as persistent server usage can help with that inventory problem. Keeping the server on and off (ironically one of the benefits of the cloud) exacerbates inventory issues. As a result, when you turn it on and run it consistently, Google offers a significant Sustained Use Discount (SUD).

They do this automatically and you don’t have to commit to anything or sign up for something. Just design your architecture with this in mind.

This is similar to what is called a design for manufacturability (sidebar story). I have a client trying to reduce manufacturing costs and found that one of the most costly steps in the process was to make a square hole in the curved surface. Manufacturing engineers liked this challenge, such as submerging parts in a special liquid or firing a laser to pierce one atom at a time. We went to the design engineer and asked if there was a special reason for the square hole. They changed the design and reduced manufacturing costs by 75%.

The same can happen in the cloud. Make sure your engineers understand and design how the behavior of your application affects the cost of running your application.

GCP Commit If you’re currently talking to someone on Google Cloud, it’s very likely that you’re discussing a commit agreement. It was an unfortunate language choice. These have nothing to do with CUD.

Again, it’s important to think about the situation from the perspective of your cloud provider. The cloud is “on demand” and is monthly. As a result, financial forecasting has become a nightmare, resulting in another historically low rate of return for data center operations. Another factor here is the expectations of enterprise IT purchases set over the last 30 years. Enterprise IT has to be purchased in bulk over the years, with the expectation of significant discounts on guaranteed volumes. A commitment contract is just a financial instrument, a commitment to spend X in Y years, and you will receive a Z% discount as a result of that commitment. Attractive discounts for businesses where spending is growing as expected, especially if you’re moving your workload from another provider (poor customer service on AWS or unreliable on Azure) to GCP You can also negotiate and get discounts customized to your spending pattern (eg exit) for MediaTek business.

Another benefit of commit agreements is that discounts apply to all GCP spending. Therefore, there are also benefits to a more mature application architecture that uses serverless for applications and databases.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos