The Pokemon Go Rivals Week event will start on April 13th, with the addition of Therian Forme Landorus and more.





The Pokemon Go Rivalry Week event began on April 13th and was announced by developer Niantic. In addition to shining a spotlight on Pokemon that are rivaling each other, the event will also introduce several new monsters to the game, including the 6th generation Pokemon Kuzmo and Clauncher, and Terian Formlandorus.

At the Rivals Week event, you’ll meet a variety of Pokemon known for their wild rivals, including Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Seviper, and Zangoose. What’s more, Nidoking, Nidoqueen, and other monsters will appear as raid bosses throughout the event, with the next Pokemon hatching from a 5km egg.

MachopTyrogueElekidMagbyMakuhitaMedititeZangooseSeviper

Some Pokemon have also made their Pokemon Go debut during the Rivals Week event. Skrelp and Clauncher will be available for the first time in the game as Raid Boss and Wild Spawn, and once you have collected enough candies, you can evolve them into Dragalge and Skrelp, respectively. Therian Forme Landorus will also debut. The Legendary will appear in a 5-star raid from April 13th to 27th.

Training with friends is a great way to improve, but there’s something special about testing your limits against your rivals!

Did you know that some Pokemon are also known as rivals? An event featuring these Pokemon will be held soon! https://t.co/3hZ1YQE8oz pic.twitter.com/hOV5vMfNMK

Pokemon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 5, 2021

In addition to the increase in Pokemon spawns, Team Go Rocket growls will appear more frequently throughout the Rivals Week event. Niantic will also complete event-only field research tasks and offer new challenges at the Global Challenge Arena. If players can form a band together to complete this, Niantic will offer a double Stardust bonus to catch Pokemon during the event.

Rivals Week will be held until 8 pm local time on April 18th. For more information on the event, please see the official Pokemon Go blog.

Meanwhile, April Community Day is set this Sunday, April 11th. This month’s featured Pokemon is the glass-type starter snivy. The Spring Collection Challenge is also underway for a few more days in-game.

