Google currently owns Dysonics, a company that specializes in 3D audio





Google has acquired Dysonics according to the protocol. Dysonics is a 3D audio startup whose staff has begun working with Google in recent months. Their focus has been on audio hardware. Google owns the intellectual property of Dynasonics and uses the methods they deem appropriate.

One of Google’s current patents is related to binaural sound tracking. This patent may be useful for future Google Pixel Buds and other audio peripherals that Google may release. Of course, Google doesn’t elaborate on any of these newly discovered details.

In fact, the acquisition took place last December and has been obscured since then. This news became publicly known only after it was recently submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Dysonics actually raised a fair amount of money from Intel Capital and others.

The company itself has existed since 2011 and is a derivative of the University of California, Davis technology incubator. The company’s first product was a motion tracker for headphones. This gives ready-made wearables spatial awareness.

Google has acquired Dysonics, giving it access to 3D audio expertise and patents.

In their next project, the company partnered with Virgin America to bring surround sound to the latter in-flight entertainment system. Dysonics has also developed 3D audio authoring software for VR content creators.

A quick look at LinkedIn reveals that a former Dynasonics employee is currently working at Google. One such employee is Robert Dalton Jr., co-founder and CTO. is. His profile also states that he is developing audio hardware for his new employer.

There are many potential uses for this acquisition. Google will use its technology to give future Pixel Buds spatial awareness, which could be comparable to what Apple and Samsung offer. Googles Nest speakers may also benefit from this acquisition.

Like other companies, Google is interested in the AR / VR market. As a result of this acquisition, search giants can easily leverage Dysonics’ patents and experience. The news is really exciting as it shows that Google is still looking for hardware improvements.

The company already has a solid track record in its software. Now the company needs to bring some more interesting hardware products to the table. The news is swirling that Google will use its own custom processor with Pixel 6.

With that in mind, it’s not too far to see Google refreshing the Pixel Buds with some custom hardware. That way, the Pixel Buds can fight Apple and its AirPods. This could also give Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro a run for their money.

