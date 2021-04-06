Blaver of C92021 and C92020: “This year, I can comfortably play all the roles.”





Source: Colin Young-Wolff for Riot Games

Cloud9 entered the finals of the 2021 League of Legends Championship Series after defeating Team Liquid 3-1. Surprisingly, the jungle match was the biggest in all respects where the C9 outperformed the TL. C9 jungler Robert “Blaber” Huang takes full advantage of the exceptionally low performance of TL jungler Lucas “Santorin” Larsen and holds the title of the best jungler in North America by the end of the series. There was no doubt that it was.

After Cloud9 wins Team Liquid, Blaver talks to Inven Global about his thoughts on playing against Santorin, team growth since the 2021 LCS Lock In final, and playing offline for the first time in over a year next week. did. Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

Congratulations on your victory, Braver. The series was much closer than originally expected, but why did this lead to a one-sided victory for the C9?

Obviously, we all expected TL to be a tougher opponent than 100. Team Liquid beat us in both lock-in and match during the split, but to be honest, I don’t think we doubted we would win this series. We all think it’s better than Team Liquid, but no one expected to easily beat TL.

It wasn’t easy today. We have shown that we are a better team, but we did not fight 3-0. Team Liquid will improve in the next Best 5 Series if you play it again. I don’t think we were expecting them to win, but we were all expecting to win.

Specifically, the jungle match was far more one-sided than expected. What do you think of Santorini’s performance today?

Sure, I don’t think he played great today. I think he had one of his worst series since I started playing against him. I don’t think he’s a bad player, and I think he’ll easily bounce off from now on, but today he definitely didn’t show up to the level he wanted. It was very easy to play today.

When Cloud9 fell last summer, the story was about Santorini could replace you as the best jungler in North America. Do you think you have reestablished yourself to be the best jungler in LCS since today?

So, personally, I don’t mind being the best jungler in NA. To be honest, I think it is now. I don’t think you really need to prove it to anyone. I feel like I’m playing the best right now, and that’s all that matters to me.

It doesn’t matter if others think I’m the best or Santorini is the best. For now, I think I’m playing well. For me, the best in NA is like what you have to do. I am trying to do well internationally. If you can’t be the best in NA, you have no chance internationally. I really want to win the mid-season showdown, so I can go to MSI and practice better.

In this series, Team Liquid’s only win came from a composition with more options than Cloud9, but when it happens again in Game 4, you’re the most compelling game in the series. Won. Can you tell us the difference between Game 2 and Game 4 in terms of draft and play level?

I thought I won the draft very hard in Game 4. I think there is a misconception that Ash and Lucian do no damage, but both are too damaging to know where they came from. Also, since we had Zion, we will always win in the front and back team fight configurations with Ash, Lucian, Braum and Zion.

Ashe has one of the highest DPS limits of any ADC. Some might argue that putting me in Nidalee as a single AP threat isn’t enough, but it’s not really a problem as Braum and the two ADCs build the Kraken Slayer.

Nidalee is not at the forefront of meta, but you will continue to succeed in this championship. What are her strengths in the context of the current competitive Jungle Ta?

I think Nidalee now has a very strong skirmish power. She clears very fast and isn’t really that bad in front and back team fights. She has a heel and a spear and can easily kite back and engage. She can slow down or eradicate the front line if Everfrost walks towards her. For example, Udyr has to run towards you to help, so you can eradicate him with Everfrost. I think Nidalee is a pretty good champion right now.

Source: Riot Games Oshin Tudayan

Your top laner Ibrahim “Fudge” Arami has grown significantly since your last series against TL. How do you think he dealt with the expectations surrounding his growth?

I think Fudge is playing very well now. I’m really happy to have a player like Fudge on the team. He knows how to play around the jungle, can play both the strong and weak sides of the map, and can play both carry and tank.

It’s great to have fudge on the team. I think he’s playing really well. One of the things I think he definitely improved in the laning phase. When Fudge was at Cloud9 Academy, he was playing against a bad player, so he was able to avoid the mistake of not being able to play against some of the best players in the world like Alphari … probably the best He’s not one of the players in the world, but he’s definitely a great top trainer, right?

In many cases, Fudge was much worse at asking for plays around him, but now I think he’s improved by asking for resources and help. I used to be bad at playing the top lane aggressively and defensively, so I think he’s improved that a lot. I think he’s playing pretty well.

On the topic of fudge flexibility, mid-learner Luka “Percovi” also seems to be able to play more champions than his companion in LCS. How have you integrated the new mid laner into your team from a jungle perspective? And what was your role in how your team’s identity has changed since last year?

Perkz and I obviously didn’t have the best synergies when he first joined. Well, I don’t really think we had a bad synergy. At that time, the jungle was so overwhelming that I didn’t play much in the middle. I just cultivated all my camps and carried the game.

That was the case in the jungle when Taliyah, Udyr and Olaf were all OPs. Now that the jungle is a bit weaker, in my opinion the midlane is pretty strong, so we’re playing more together as a duo. The jungle is still strong, but that’s what we do, so I think it’s much easier to tackle it now.

As the longest-lived member of Cloud9, did you feel more responsible to ensure that these new players are properly integrated? These players cannot be connected to the Eric “Licorice” Ritchie and Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer spots without modification.

Yes, I have participated in several C9 rosters, including the Sneaky roster that went to Worlds. I think our roster has become much more flexible this year. Last year, to be honest, playing bot lanes and carrying bot lanes made it much easier to win. Nisqy was really good at making it easy, and Licorice was really strong on the weak side.

It was like one dimension. It was either carried by the bot lane or by me, but when I couldn’t, I couldn’t really win the game. This year, you can comfortably perform all your roles. I think that is our great strength. Our team currently has by far the largest champion pool in all roles among LCS players, so it’s very easy to draft.

This is the first time Cloud9 has defeated Team Liquid in the Best of Five series. As a C9 starter since 2018, is it an important achievement for you personally?

I didn’t really think about it at all. Defeating TL definitely makes a lot of sense, as we have always felt that TL is our biggest organizational rival. Every time we played them, it was dangerous, but they beat us. Obviously this feels really good to me as I always wanted to beat them, but we haven’t won everything yet. Even if you win this series, it doesn’t make sense to lose the final.

