Is Chinese Healthcare a Miraculous KURE for Your Portfolio?





In the United States, healthcare is a defensive value stock, a name for disruptive growth, and a dynamic sector that is home to many in between.

China offers the same level of healthcare dynamism, and investors can access it through exchange-traded funds such as KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Indes ETF (KURE).

KURE invests in a variety of listed stocks of Chinese issuers, including A-shares, B-shares, H-shares, P-chips and red-chips. The portfolio basically includes companies listed in mainland China, Hong Kong and the United States. , Chinese healthcare companies need to be classified in the Global Industry Classification Standard. The index may also include small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies.

COVID-19 focuses on Chinese healthcare stocks, but there are opportunities in this sector that go beyond the pandemic.

According to a KraneShares study, the immediate healthcare needs resulting from a pandemic paved the way for a milestone year in the development of China’s healthcare system, with the advent of green shoots in biotechnology innovation. In addition, government reforms have brought the sector by encouraging innovation and technological progress in the hope of building an accessible, affordable, high-quality, globally competitive healthcare system. It helps guide the path to long-term growth.

Reasons to call KURE

China’s healthcare industry has potential growth opportunities, especially given China’s large population. China’s healthcare industry is also far behind Western countries, so emerging Asian economies need to invest and expand their healthcare facilities and infrastructure to meet the growing demand from large populations. there is.

In addition to the KURE case, there is China’s fast-growing medical technology industry.

In 2020, there was a rapid expansion and development of healthcare technology or health technology. In a previous report, Chinas HealthcareSystem Uncovered, we discussed how pandemics have led to increased user recruitment and innovation in this fascinating new sub-industry. According to KraneShares, 2020 proved that medical technology is essential to meet the needs of routine non-community medicine and to support vaccine distribution and tracking. As a result, healthcare technology has become an integral part of China’s healthcare system and is currently receiving the highest levels of government support. The government announced a communiqué in December 2020, reiterating the positive impact of Healthtech during a pandemic.

Another advantage of KURE is that the fund does not experience the same political pressures, drug prices, Medicare for All, etc. as its US equivalents. Like the US healthcare sector, China’s healthcare industry focuses primarily on the domestic economy, reducing its vulnerability to trade conflicts.

