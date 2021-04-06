Extended Google Cloud Storage Limits for Documents and Friends





Google’s generous unlimited storage offering was certainly too good to last. It was only a matter of time before it became unsustainable, at least as a business, whether or not some people used it. At the end of last year, Google announced some changes to its previously unlimited options for Workspace and Google Photos users. We are now announcing an extension of that deadline as a way to give administrators, businesses, and users more time to prepare for inevitable situations.

For clarity, Google Photos doesn’t change anything. Starting June 1, 2021, all new high quality photos will be counted in your Google Drive storage quota. This may have been the most controversial part of Google’s announcement, but it hasn’t set back in any way.

In contrast, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Drawings, and Jamboard deadlines have been postponed to February 1, 2022 instead of pre-June dates. This gives you an 8 month extension before new files are counted in the quota. As before, existing files are not counted unless they are modified after that date.

Google’s sudden move last year faced negative feedback, especially when more and more people are relying on cloud storage services to get things done. Again, that’s why Google caps pooled storage policies for Workspace and GSuite customers. With millions of gigabytes of data being uploaded each day, it’s no longer economically feasible to continue to provide users with unlimited storage.

Google’s extension of the deadline is also due to a new tool under development to give administrators a better understanding of how storage space is being used. Until the tool becomes available, Google decides to defer policy changes, giving users unlimited storage that will soon be limited.

