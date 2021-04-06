Warzone teases major zombie events and finale potential





Call of Duty: Warzone’s zombie-themed event seems to be imminent, and a new Cold War-themed map is set.

After a few weeks of tips and rumors, it seems that a zombie-themed event is finally happening at Call of Duty: Warzone, as evidenced by a recent video shared on the game’s official Twitter account. This event indicates the expected “destruction” of the Verdansk map and may give Raven Software the opportunity to replace it with a new map.

Marketing by Raven Software and Activision has boosted the idea that zombie “infections” are widespread throughout Verdansk. For example, you’ve reached the downtown area of ​​the map. Since the invasion began, undead creatures have encountered players throughout the map. Meanwhile, Leak points out a nuclear bomb ending the map, probably fired to contain the zombies. Various incarnations of Zombie Mode have been popular for years in the Call of Duty series.

The infection plot is seeded through a fictitious news broadcast, but the latest video (re-shared on Twitter (viaGameSpot)) shows that Verdansk’s TV station is out of control. The characters in the video include news anchors, doctors, athletes, and prison guards. Meanwhile, Activision has modified the game’s official web page to add the header “The End Begins” and background art for a clear apocalyptic theme. Zombies are even more bulletproof. Perhaps things will get worse in the days leading up to the event.

Raven is generally believed to be giving way to a 1980s-themed map associated with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War last November. The timing of the nuclear weapons event was unpredictable many times, but one of the rumors was March 11. Perhaps the next most likely target is the end of Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone, which can occur on April 21st. Raven’s interruption in the middle of the season makes little sense as it denies the player the opportunity to experience all the available content.

Season 2 is plagued by bug complaints. One of these is the abuse of invisibility that forced Raven to remove an attack helicopter. The problem with the Bullseye optics is that the frame rate drops to 1 frame per second, while the player changes weapons or keeps firing when down. A recent patch has implemented some requested changes. For example, we’ve weakened the AUG to make it easier to find without having to buy armor.

Some players complain that Verdansk is out of date because veterans are familiar with its layout. InCall of Duty: Warzone content is in stark contrast to other battle royale games such as Apex Legends and PUBG. The latter has seven maps, all set to different biomes, often with unique stockpiles of vehicles and weapons. The new map has the potential to rejuvenate the attention of the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S.

