Google Assistant “Memory” helps you store and organize your reminders





The Google Assistant has features for managing your digital life, and we’ll soon see another feature that makes it easier to remember what to do. This new feature, called “memory,” is called “an easy way to save and find your stuff.” I explained this feature in detail in the app disassembly nearly two weeks ago, but as this feature is getting bigger, I wanted to give you a more thorough introduction to what it is today. Please note that the UI is subject to change before release as it is still under development.

While APK decomposition often predicts features that may arrive in future updates to your application, it is possible that one of the features described here will not work in a future release. This is because these features are not currently implemented in live builds and may be pulled by developers at any time in future builds.

“Memory” is a future feature of the Google Assistant that extends the existing “Reminder” functionality. You can now ask your assistant to say “Hey Google, Reminder …” and then send a reminder. You can also set when and where to send reminders, and set reminders to repeat if they occur repeatedly. The Google Assistant’s minimal “Reminder” interface only allows you to view or create new reminders, but you can’t organize them. For better management of reminders, it’s worth using an app like Google Keep instead. However, once the new “memory” feature of the Google Assistant is released, you don’t have to use another app to create and organize reminders.

The first time you open the “Memory” interface, you will be prompted to add a shortcut to your home screen. Currently, the memory shortcut logo has a footprint icon embedded in it. This is because this feature is internally dog ​​fooded (that is, tested) by Google employees. When you close the shortcut prompt on the home screen, you’ll see an interface that looks very similar to the rest of the Google Assistant. There is a large search bar at the top, a small bubble filter label below the search bar, and a large card for each note.Between the filter label and the card is the current date, the number of memories, and[設定]With a button[ゴミ箱]There is a small area to display the overflow menu that contains the buttons.[設定]Clicking the button opens a dialog asking if you want to save the device location each time you make a new note.[ゴミ箱]Click the button to open a page containing all the deleted notes.

The Trash page, like the main home page, displays notes on a large card.Notes can be moved from the main screen to the Trash by swiping left or right on the Trash page.[復元]You can restore it by tapping the button.

If you have a lot of reminders to sift through, you can use the search interface to find notes with a specific title. If you’re looking for reminders set to a specific date, or if you’re using attachments such as screenshots or documents, you can also filter by date or attachment.

If you’ve previously asked your Google Assistant to remember something, it will appear in Memory as part of the Old Memories section. This is useful because you don’t need active knowledge of the feature to organize reminders later in the “memory” interface. Tap Edit to add the note to the Topic, or tap Share to send the note to another app or person. There are several off-the-shelf topics such as “Important” and “Read Later”, but you can always easily create your own.

Finally, the reminders / notes you add can be edited after they are created. When you edit, you can see when the note was first created, when it was last edited, which topic it contains, and when reminders warn you. If you find yourself checking a particular topic frequently, you can add it to your home screen for quick access.

Google’s services tend to have a lot of duplication (for example, Chrome has lists to read later, Keep can also organize notes and reminders), but the Google Assistant has added these features. So there is another way for users to enjoy them. Hopefully, this feature isn’t limited to your personal Google account at startup. Since reminders work for enterprise users, “memory” is just an extension of existing functionality, so I don’t know why it doesn’t work. But I don’t really know when it comes to deploying new features in the Google Assistant.

Thanks to PNF Software for licensing us to use JEB Decompiler, a professional-grade reverse engineering tool for Android applications.

