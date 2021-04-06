Animal Crossing character that must not be Build-A-Bear





It’s a perfect collaboration between Animal Crossing and Build-A-Bear, but some New Horizons villagers shouldn’t be included in the collection.

The collaboration between Animal Crossing and Build-A-Bear Workshop is just around the corner. The limited collection of Animal Crossing will be released on April 6th and will be accessible to the digital waiting room before it is officially released. For many fans, the Build-A-Bear partnership is a heavenly match as a lovely cast of the AC series. Fuzzy villagers are perfect for a luxurious treatment. However, there are some animal forests. The new Horizons Village is better suited for stardom plush toys than anyone else.

It’s easy to choose the best Animal Crossing character for Build-A-Bear. It’s just as easy to find some names on the other side of the spectrum. A character that shouldn’t be a Build-A-Bear stuffed animal. This list is for those unfortunate creatures.

Animal Crossing’s fan base is bigger than ever, so it’s possible that the name on this list is someone’s favorite AC character, but it’s unlikely. The following villagers lack the mainstream charm needed to become Build-A-Bear, or are visually unattractive or anxious, and have no chance of becoming a child’s (or adult’s) favorite plush toy.

Animal Crossing Characters That Shouldn’t Be Build-A-Bear: Truffles

Animal Crossing Villages can each claim to be cute in their own way, but pig truffles are certainly hard to sell. Most of the reasons for truffles being excluded from the Build-A-Bear collection are at the surface level, but poor pigs have so many factors that they can’t make a high quality plush toy.

For starters, she is a pig and is often one of the less desirable species among those who may live on the island. Beyond that, her appearance is unattractive, primarily due to her angry-looking eyebrows and suspicious haircuts. Her personality probably doesn’t love her to too many Animal Crossing players, which is the main reason for making truffle-looking stuffed animals. She has an energetic villager personality type. On top of that, her weird tagline “snoutie” and truffles are dull characters everywhere. She is listed as one of the least popular villagers in Animal Crossing, and it’s hard to imagine her stuffing repeats going well. Better.

Animal Crossing Characters That Shouldn’t Be Build-A-Bear: Coco

Coco is actually a popular New Horizons villager’s choice, but that doesn’t mean she’ll be a good Build-A-Bear. The most popular theory about Coco’s striking appearance is that she is modeled from the beginning on a gyroid like the statue of Animal Crossing, a staple of the series. It’s also possible that she intended to look like a chocolate rabbit, which explains her name. No matter where she comes from, it’s undeniable that her expressionless face is a little anxious. Coco is the only villager who has the same face and no emotions. She certainly earns points for being unique, but it’s hard to imagine that those big, non-blinking eyes would be a comfortable luxury toy. Coco is great, but it’s best to leave it in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons virtual realm.

Animal Crossing Character That Shouldn’t Be Build-A-Bear: Lyle

Lyle, an otter, is an insurance salesman and may point to him the favorability of some players. He also embodies the persona of a middle-aged insurance salesman almost perfectly-in the form of an otter. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it probably won’t be the best stuffed animal because it lacks the cuteness and charm that many AC buddies have. His claim that Lyle is one of the most annoying NPCs in Animal Crossing doesn’t help, as he often badgers and mercilessly deceives players. In other words, the fan probably doesn’t have his favorite memories.

So far, Rireisu is still lacking in New Horizons. This indicates that Nintendo may not have his plans in the future. Lyle is a unique character in the Animal Crossing world and he plays his part well, but he will be a strange addition to the Build-A-Bear collection.

Animal Crossing Character That Shouldn’t Be Build-A-Bear: Rodney

Rodney, a character that most Animal Crossing fans are familiar with for the wrong reason, shouldn’t come near the Build-A-Bear Workshop shelves. Hamsters are the consistent name for the most hated villagers list in many animal crossings. Not only is he one of the visually bland villagers in New Horizons, but his self-righteous personality has always made him an improbable presence. People like truffles aren’t attractive, but at least not as rude and arrogant as Rodney. If the internet is any sign, Rodney is one of the least popular characters in Animal Crossing history. So he will be one of the worst options for Build-A-Bear treatment.

Animal Crossing Characters That Shouldn’t Be Build-A-Bear: Zipper

Zipper T. Bunny is Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ most hated holiday face and will not be as popular in the Build-A-Bear collection. As an Animal Crossing version of the Easter Bunny, the zippers aren’t completely unattractive, but the bad ones outweigh the good ones. For one thing, he tends to be a bit extreme, as his constant babbling about eggs and his overly happy face are strange and eerie rather than attractive. But best of all, Bunny Day was so unpopular in New Horizons that it could have destroyed the possibility that the character had to hit on a fan base. Sorry zipper, but Bunny Day isn’t as great a holiday as you might think.

Zipper padding adaptation will also pose many technical problems to it. The visor he always wears will be difficult to transform into a stuffed animal, and the zipper on his back can cause similar problems. It doesn’t even address the fan’s theory that Zipper T. Bunny is just a costume worn by another AC character. If so, this causes many other logistical problems and also creates a very disturbing stuffed animal. Zipper may be able to redeem himself someday, but for now, like everyone else on this list, it’s probably best for him to be excluded from the Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear collection.

The coolest and unique way to evolve Pokemon

About the author Kyle Wizner (23 articles published)

Kyle Wizner is a graduate of the University of Oregon and a freelance writer for Screen Rant. Throughout his career, he has authored multiple treatises on a variety of topics, but no match for his passion for video games and game culture. Kyle lives in Portland, Oregon and may be watching soccer or entertaining a puppy penny when not playing video games.

Other works by Kyle Wisner

