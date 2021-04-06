Google releases Pixel 4a and 4a 5G comparison video





Given the normal release schedule for 2021, the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G are nearing the end of retail availability, but that doesn’t stop Google from releasing an official comparison video today.

Google released the Pixel 4a in mid-August, and the Pixel 4a (5G) in early November. Assuming a normal one-year availability period, the phone still has a few months. “Which is right for you: Pixel 4a or Pixel 4a with 5G?” The alternative name video in use presents a choice as a search query. Start by comparing screen sizes against the backdrop of the beach and the ocean. The 6.2-inch panel on the 4a5G is 14% better than the 5.8-inch 4a.

The next comparison point is the wide-angle camera, which briefly describes 5G. Google is focused on making Duo video calls while sharing your screen. In terms of battery, larger phones are touted to have 23% more battery (3,140 vs. 3,885mAh). The only real point in favor of small phones is the price difference between $ 349 and $ 499.

This video reflects Google’s renewal of its store since December, pushing Pixel 4a shoppers to 4a5G. Information about 4a5G, which still has a standalone entry, has been added to the list of 4a. Google will probably benefit from selling more expensive devices while helping to adopt new handsets.

On the other hand, the release of this Pixel 4a and 4a 5G comparison in early April is a bit strange. The rendering of the phone called “Pixel 5a” has already been leaked. It should look exactly like the 4a 5G and have the same features. However, it is unclear if it has a 5G connection.

Then again, last year it affected inventory and alternative colors (Bearly Blue and Cleary White) didn’t come long after.

Details of Google Pixel:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos