Someone turned this BMW Z3 into a James Bond car with a working gadget





We have everything from flamethrowers to what the owner calls the “internal camouflage system”.

You may not know Colin Furze, but at least 10 million do. This is the number of YouTube subscribers for your channel. Previous plumbers have won such a large audience by making crazy things like the world’s fastest bumper cars, the fastest mobility scooters (with a 125 cm engine), and even electric prams. This time, Furze decided to turn the BMW Z3 into a James Bond machine. All the gadgets he created himself work.

Top Gear reached out to Fars

This idea seems to have been given by Top Gear people with whom Furze works well. Stig will drive some of his works, such as bumper cars. He has also appeared in the video above. Water says he is one of the wildest gadget victims in the car. And it was named by Fruze as an internal camouflage system.

Smoking BMW Z3

When YouTuber clicks the switch, a lot of smoke comes out of the vent. Furze warns that smoke is of a theatrical type, not toxic. This suggests that we are using dry ice. In another video where YouTuber explains the change, he reveals that it’s actually a 12V smoke machine. The intended result is a lot of smoke that can help hide the unlucky and secret agent guy for driving it. The actual result will probably drive many people trying to save the resident from the fire with a fire extinguisher and considerable turmoil.

Live And Let Fry Colin Furze Creates James Bond BMW Z3

Speaking of smoke, there is a flamethrower under the front grill of the BMW Z3. He uses it to roast chicken. It’s clear that the final result wasn’t obtained by the flamethrower, but it’s still fun: you get some laughter with him joking about the name of the James Bond movie.

Fifth wheel like you have never seen

The back of the BMW Z3 is where most of the changes are concentrated. Fase placed the airsoft gun so that it would stick out of the rear bumper with the push of a switch. It is closely related to the strangest Fifth Wheel you have ever seen. No, not to make towing easier, but to move the back of the car wherever you like. Furze uses it to take better shots with the Stig target.

Grease oversteer skills via YouTube

The best gadget Furze added to the Z3 is an oil deployment system that sprays oil on the rear wheels. This makes the tail easier to dance and allows the 007 aspirant in charge to stylishly escape the bad guys. Last but not least, the button hidden in the gear knob. We expected it to kick youtuber out of BMW, but it made something else. Grab your tea to see what it is: You finally thank us for it.

