62.41% of all Google searches generate 0 clicks





Enjoy this blog post. If you want my team to do your marketing for you, click here.

SEO is to rank high on Google.

The higher the rank, the more clicks you make on your website.

But what if Google begins to reduce the number of clicks on its website over time?

Now, look at the graph below. This is a breakdown of clicks on Google over the last four years.

According to data obtained from Ubersuggest, 62.41% of worldwide searches have 0 clicks.

Literally 0 clicks.

But here it gets interesting

Expected to have fewer clicks over time

Over time, the number of people who did not click on the results increased. It increased from 54.11% in 2017 to 62.41% in 2020.

Keep in mind that not all Google search data is available, as only Google has the data.

However, we purchase data from several different providers and have hundreds of millions of search data each year. Therefore, the data is directionally accurate.

This is an interesting place. According to Comscore, 50% of searches are voice search.

The data provider that retrieves the Ubersuggest data does not yet have access to the voice search data. Therefore, we can assume that the number without clicks is actually higher than the number above.

Still, as the graph shows, it is expected to get worse over time.

So why is this? Well, that’s because Google answers your questions for you when you search.

For example, if you enter Las Vegas Weather, you’ll see a list like this:

Google gets the data from weather.com, but you don’t have to click weather.com.

And as a user, I like it because it provides me with a better user experience. But if I were a website like weather.com, I wouldn’t probably think so because it would reduce traffic and advertising revenue.

Google tends to improve the user experience, so expect to do this on an ongoing basis.

Is it fair for Google to do this?

Even if Google has stripped some of your clicks, keep this in mind before digging into your data and explaining how to increase SEO traffic.

Many marketers and business owners hate this and complain that what Google is doing is not fair.

But hey, it’s up to you whether you want Google to crawl your site. If you don’t like it, you can always block Google from your site.

There is no problem personally. Imagine life with Google.

And as a searcher, I don’t want to search for the weather and I have to click some links to get the answer. I just want to know the current weather with the fewest clicks.

We encourage you to focus on what you can control, such as Google’s future plans and random algorithm updates.

So what can you do?

Look at this as two separate issues.

The first is to increase the number of clicks when the number of clicks is small.

The second is to get more conversions from clicks to make up for the loss of traffic.

For clicks, the main thing that usually affects it is the meta tag. You know your title and meta description. Here’s what I’m talking about when you perform a search on google, this is what it looks like:

Here are 10 ways to adjust them to increase clicks (some data is from Clickflow, others are from Ubersuggest).

Question clickthrough rates are 14.1% higher. For example, the title tag might look like “What is SEO?”. Clickthrough rates for 15-40 character title tags are 8.6% higher. keyword. If the exact query is in the URL, the CTR will increase by 45%. Make sure the main keyword is included in the URL. It doesn’t have to be a domain name, it just needs to be a URL. So if I try to rank by the term SEO, my URL is probably https://neilpatel.com/what-is-seo/. Powerword improves your CTR by 13.9%. Examples of power words are easy, incredible, best, or amazing. An example of an emotional headline with an emotional and non-emotional title clickthrough rate of 7.3% learns how to confront your boss (without being fired). Here is an example of an emotional headline. If you don’t create it manually on a page-by-page basis, your CTR will be 5.8% higher if you have a meta description. Google pulls only one. Yearly titles produce a CTR that is 4.9% higher. This is a great example. This is how to start a blog in 2021. The title tag should be updated annually to make sure it doesn’t have an old date. Otherwise, clicks can be compromised. Arousing curiosity, CTR increased by 5.9%. This is my favorite example. These are “7 benefits of green tea (# 6 shocks you)”. For education-like titles, we’re thinking of how-to titles with 10.4% more clicks. People love to learn how to do things step by step. If you look at paid ads where Google uses quality scores to determine where to place your ads, you’re more likely to succeed. If your ad isn’t clicked, Google won’t make any money. Paid ads can give you attractive copy ideas for the keywords you’re trying to rank. Don’t forget to optimize your conversions.

As mentioned above, the second thing that needs to be optimized is transformation.

If you get clicks, you’ll want to grow as much sales as you can.

Here are some articles I wrote. They will teach you how to boost your conversions.

Don’t forget mobile

When optimizing your site, don’t even think about the desktop version of your site.

It’s even more important to perform this process for mobile traffic.

According to Ubersuggest data, 61% of all searches are mobile.

And according to data providers, mobile click-free data is getting worse.

When it comes to meta tag optimization, most sites respond, so you don’t have to worry too much as you use the same meta tag for both the mobile and desktop versions of your site.

However, when it comes to conversion optimization, you need to create another mobile experience that’s easy to do through responsive design.

Conclusion

Don’t focus on the fact that Google is reducing the number of clicks on your website. Focus on what you have control over and get the most out of your situation.

If I were you, I would do three things.

Optimize the meta tags as described above. You can optimize your conversion rate and generate more revenue. Start creating question-based content to drive 34.17% of SEO traffic to popular blogs.

So what do you think of the data shared above?

See how my agency can drive heavy traffic to your website

SEO-Unlocks heavy SEO traffic. Please see the actual result. Content Marketing-Our team creates spectacular content that is shared, gets links, and attracts traffic. Paid Media-An effective paying strategy with a clear ROI.

Book a phone

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos