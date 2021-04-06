Microsoft will move schedule for annual build meetings starting May 25th





At this point, the coronavirus pandemic continues, which makes businesses rely on virtual conferencing. For tech giants like Microsoft, the upcoming Build Developers Conference 2021 will take place May 25-27 through a virtual setup.

The event will be attended by an annual meeting of developers and other experts such as engineers, architects and computer programmers.

In addition to these individuals, aspiring students who want to learn more about coding, system development, and innovation can also participate in digital programs.

It's official: All Microsoft conferences are digital only until July 2021.

Microsoft Rechedules Build Conference 2021

(Photo: YouTube / MHFIN screenshot)

According to a report by Jim Salter of Ars Technica on April 6, Microsoft has decided to make the annual Build Conference event a digital assembly. The proliferation of COVID-19 has forced companies to adapt to the situation by making virtual arrangements for their employees and clients.

Last year in 2020, the tech giant announced that all virtual events would be pushed until July this year.

It was the same year that news about the “evil” conspiracy theory involving Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates spread. The 65-year-old tycoon was shocked to learn that he had reported inserting a microchip into another person to carry out his vaccination mission.

The COVID-19 pandemic also urged companies to stop meeting in person, as a clear increase in the number of positive cases was observed. In most cases, the company will extend the meeting schedule data or temporarily suspend all physical activity.

Microsoft’s flagship conference other than build

(Photo: YouTube / Microsoft Ignite screenshot)

The tech giant Build Conference is just one of three major conferences held each year. Two other conferences, named Inspire and Ignite, were also scheduled to take place in 2021.

The Ignite conference has already ended on March 30th last year. It started on March 2nd. Meanwhile, the Inspire conference will start in July.

While the three events seem to share a close theme, the Build conference is dedicated to aspiring professional developers. Meanwhile, the Ignite meeting addresses the operational aspects of the company, and the Inspire meeting discusses further business aspects, such as sharing learning about business strategy and management.

In a future build event, we’ll talk more about Windows 10 21 H2. The event will feature a lot of new content along with a visual overhaul of Windows ’10.

In particular, Windows 10X, a special version of Windows, focuses on dual-screen tablets and other related smart devices.

Meanwhile, Cupertino giant Apple also announced the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which runs from June 7th to June 11th.

Last year in 2020, the company’s WWDC featured pre-recorded presentations of Apple’s products and services, including beta iOS testing and other smartphones. Due to the impending COVID-19 crisis this year, the conference may share similar settings.

