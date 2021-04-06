Arc System Works confirms second Guilty Gear strike beta test, lobby system update





ArcSysytemWorks has confirmed Guilty Gear Strive’s second open beta test, along with some changes that will be implemented in the final version of the game.

ArcSys doesn’t have a specific date for the second beta in mind, but the company has already evaluated the option and keeps fans up to date when the date is determined.

“We are planning a second open beta test based on player feedback,” the developer said in a new blog post. “The timing has not been decided yet, so please look forward to future updates.”

The announcement will come weeks after the game was pushed on June 11th from the April 9th ​​release of PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. This was confirmed as part of an update to the ArcSys Developers Backyard series. Feedback and questions from fans.

This particular post also confirmed that players around the world voted for the lobby system as the worst feature of the game, with over 50% categorizing it as a very bad category.

That’s why ArcSys is focused on recreating something closer to what fans want in the game.

According to ArcSys, apart from server issues, the lobby system was difficult to use and difficult to understand how it works. Following last year’s closed beta testing, we’re continuously working on internal improvements, but we realize we’re disappointing everyone.

The developers are already working on some changes, but here are all the details that ArcSys shared in the post:

Changes to the system where players select the visible area they want to play After winning a match, the player remains ready for battle unless the rating changes. Add rematch options Expand the area of ​​each lobby, add options Hide the news display and add an avatar dash movement.

According to the developers, these changes were made to bring the Strives lobby closer to the previous GG title, while retaining some of the more unique elements, such as moving the floor according to the mode selected and the battle ranking. It is.

Details of this second open beta will be shared in the near future, but as with previous betas, only PlayStation players may be released. You can read more about it in the ArcSys feedback report and the developer blog.

