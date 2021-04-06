Realme Narzo 30 is now available on Geekbench





Realme will soon launch a new smartphone under the Narzo series. This smartphone, called Narzo 30, has already been found on multiple authentication websites. Future mobile phones will join Realmes’ current Narzo lineup with the Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A.

As you can see in the Geekbench database, the Narzo 30 runs on the MediaTeks Helio G95 processor combined with 6GB of RAM. This phone comes standard with Android 11. As far as the benchmark score is concerned, the phone scored 517 points in the single-core test and 1682 points in the multi-core test.

As mentioned earlier, this isn’t the first time we’ve come across the details of a vanilla variant of the new smartphone series. The GSMArena points out that Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has hinted at two versions of the phone that support 4G and 5G. The phone found in the Geekbench database is a 4G variant and we have added a report.

Earlier, Leak Star Paras Guglani claimed that the phone came with a 5,000mAh battery. He also posted what looks like a press shot on the phone. If the photo is true, the phone will have a single punched hole notch in the upper left corner of the front. On the back, you’ll see a triple camera setup in an elongated capsule-like case. The tipster also said the phone would also have an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Realme launched the Narzo 30 series in February this year. The Narzo 30 Pro 5G is priced at 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variants and 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. The Narzo 30A is priced at 8,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variations and 9,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos