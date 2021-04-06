Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google urged more lobbying for climate change





Amazon boasts 68 solar rooftops in fulfillment and sort centers | Credits: Amazon

A new campaign led by Climate Voice urges four major tech companies to promise to spend one-fifth of their lobbying budget on efforts to drive bold climate policy actions.

America’s four biggest tech giants spend at least one-fifth of their lobbying budget in a “bold, fair and equitable” climate as part of a major new campaign led by US-based business advocacy group Climate Voice. You are asked to commit to promoting policy.

Launched last week, the 1in5 for 1.5 campaign signed a petition requiring tech companies to commit one-fifth of lobbying to Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google / Alphabet employees, and the general public. I am calling for you to do so. The 2021 dollar to support climate policy actions in line with limiting global average temperature rise to 1.5 ° C.

Related article

The campaign’s website claims that tech companies are “virtually silent about climate policy,” while fossil fuel companies are 10 to 1 more interested in climate change, while climate issues are in the industry. It quotes figures that show that it accounts for only 6% of lobbying activity.

Therefore, Climate Voice seeks to encourage staff at major tech companies to encourage employers to strengthen climate change lobbying to support anti-climate behavior and a backlash against fossil fuel interests. Said.

Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple have all embarked on major climate strategies in recent years, investing heavily in renewable energy projects around the world, powering vast businesses and achieving net zero emissions targets. Set up or claim “carbon neutral” certification for your business. ..

However, ClimateVoice founder former Facebook and Google sustainability specialist Bill Weihl have set up a non-profit organization to encourage companies to “fully participate” in climate change. -Climate change lobbying.

“Their market capitalization is huge,” he explained in an interview with the Fast Company. “They have prospered last year in the face of a pandemic. They hire like crazy, and they rely on a young, educated workforce who is really deeply interested in this issue. They have a lot politically in terms of who has influence. “

To support bold climate policy actions, Weil said top tech companies “really need to lobby as they mean.”

“It’s just one thing to sign a statement of support for the bill, or even go to someone’s office and say’we agree’,” he told the media website. “We really care about this. If you vote the wrong way, you’ll support who in the next election, build your next data center, or expand your next major engineering center. Affects. “

Given that the new Biden administration is trying to intensify the wave of climate policy and green infrastructure investment in the coming months, the campaign will take place at the right time. But political experts fear that many of Biden’s more ambitious plans are likely to face mysterious Republican opposition and fierce criticism from some lobbyists for high-carbon interests- Therefore, the growing desire among environmental activists for companies that nominally support climate change is a message to help provide the political cover of the reforms proposed to the White House.

Apple, Facebook, and Google / Alphabet are all solicited for comment by Business Green.

In a statement, Amazon believed that “to tackle the global issue of climate change requires leadership from both the private and public sectors.”

“That’s why we are actively advocating policies to promote clean energy, increase access to renewable energy and decarbonize transportation systems,” Amazon said. “In addition to advocating these issues at the regional, state, and international levels, we have a global sustainability team that innovates sustainable solutions for both businesses and customers. Co-founded The Climate Pledge. Zero carbon 10 years before the Paris Agreement. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos