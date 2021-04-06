Google Workspace users will have an extended storage limit





In November of last year, Google announced that it would say goodbye to unlimited free storage because Workspace users didn’t actually use it and they were running out of storage space. It provided schools and businesses to mitigate this until June 1, 2021, and provided the ability to upgrade at a cost in addition to existing monthly payments. Currently, the company has extended that date to February 1, 2022, for an additional eight months.

I don’t know why Google decided to make the change, but it could be related to the already stressful pandemic and all the changes needed, as well as the ever-changing situation from GSuite to Workspace. This update applies to newly created Google Docs, Spreadsheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, or Jamboard files. Since the dates mentioned above, these are officially counted in your organization’s Drive Storage Allocation. Files created before this date will not be created unless they are modified after the new February deadline. This means that existing archived documents that you don’t mess with are basically stored for free, but if you want them to be the active part of your workload again, you should consider them as paid content.

Google had previously said goodbye to personal Google accounts indefinitely, and I felt it would soon follow up by robbing workspace users of it. It should be specifically mentioned that this updated deadline does not apply to high quality Google Photos that will start counting in the quota on June 1, 2021. As mentioned earlier, Google says most users will not be affected by these changes. In most cases, I didn’t use the full amount of storage that came with my account for free.

According to Google, Gmail, Drive, and Photos services add 4.3 million GB of data per day. As a reminder, administrators will have access to new tools that help manage storage for the entire user, similar to the storage allocation indicator published to standard Google account owners last year. For more information on this, see the app usage user report. Everything described here today applies to all Workspace tiers and the rest of the GSuite licenses.

