WhatsApp may soon transfer chat history between iOS and Android





Despite the many privacy concerns that WhatsApp has recently been involved in in favor of its parent company Facebook, there are still many users who continue to invest heavily in messaging services. To be fair, WhatsApp now has strong privacy protections, at least for now, and is expanding its capabilities to support the multi-device world. Ironically, these two goals don’t always match, as you’ll see when transferring between Android phones and iPhones. When this chat history migration feature becomes available, it may eventually be easier.

Part of WhatsApp’s appeal is end-to-end encryption or E2EE and privacy protection. This was partially made possible by the fact that chat is stored on the device rather than in the cloud, away from the prying eyes. That’s also why many malware programs strive to gain access to the data that WhatsApp stores on the phone to capture the juicy part of people’s conversations.

Unfortunately, the drawback of this system is that it is not exactly easy to transfer directly from a supported platform to another platform. WhatsApp has cloud backups for that purpose, but they don’t always work perfectly. Not surprisingly, there are third-party solutions that WhatsApp does not recommend due to privacy and security risks.

Fortunately, WABetaInfo has found signs that WhatsApp is finally working on a formal way to do it exactly. The info page for transferring chat history from iOS to Android appeared in the beta version of the app, but it’s not working. There is no timeline for this feature, but at least its presence gives hope that it is working.

This chat history migration is in line with WhatsApp’s commitment to cover as many devices and platforms as possible. Like many of its kind, messaging services started out as phone-only apps and just recently found a way to web browsers.

