The LG V70 with Snapdragon 888 was probably nearing release





Earlier this week, LG announced that it had stopped manufacturing smartphones. This means that you have canceled an upcoming device such as the LG Rollable. The new leak suggests that it was not the only device to be repelled.

According to the new leak, the company was preparing an LG V70 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

As the leaker Mukul Sharma discovered, the LG V70 was posted on the AI ​​Benchmark website. This is a portal that tests the AI ​​features of a phone over a number of tests before providing a score.

The LG V70 (or the phone that should have been called at the time of release) is the highest ranked Snapdragon 888 smartphone on the list under the Huawei Mate 40 Pro’s Kirin 9000 platform.

The LG V70 listed here has 8GB of RAM and was run on Android 11 during the prototype stage. When the phone officially landed, the company may have changed some specifications or included Android 12 software.

This is interesting. The LG V70 with Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB RAM is coming to the AI ​​benchmark platform.

According to a previous report from South Korea, the development of the LG V70, codenamed “Rainbow”, was abruptly stopped in February and was initially scheduled for market launch in March. If it should be believed, the launch of the LG V70 was probably not too far away.

Being listed on the benchmark platform usually means that the phone is almost ready, even if it’s far from launch. The LG G9 was rumored to be a midrange device this year, so the LG V70 may have been the company’s first Snapdragon 888 smartphone.

I was also looking forward to the LG Velvet 2 and perhaps the successor to the LG Wing. This news from LG means that these smartphones will never actually be seen in the future.

The closure of LG’s entire mobile business unit does not mean that existing customers will be left behind as the company promises service support and software updates for its current portfolio. The remaining inventory will continue to be available in stores and online.







