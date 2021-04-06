6 Common Google SERP Features Misunderstandings in SEO





The author’s views are entirely his or her own (except for the unlikely events of hypnosis) and do not always reflect Moz’s views.

As an SEO expert, you can easily lag behind the latest Google Search Engine Results Page (SERP) features. By updating frequently, we can always be attentive and keep our work interesting.

Recently, I worked with fellow Moz writer and versatile SEO Izzi Smith to create a new SEO quiz series named SERP Pursuit. If you want to test your knowledge of Google’s SERP features, the quiz is still open.

The result of the quiz was a collection of insights from the SEO community on various SERP feature topics, including questions that participants may have struggled with or confused.

Thanks to everyone who shared and participated in the quiz! The question at the top of the series received 825 answers that provide a strong sample size. For each question, a sample size is included with the question.

The six common misconceptions we see in our data are structured data (from a schema.org perspective), featured snippets, free shopping tablists (now called free product lists), and And related to web stories.

Here are the questions, the answers to those questions, and the details that explain why the correct answer is such.

Rich results of FAQs and how-to schemas

Too much use of structured data markup

Structured data affecting featured snippets

Scroll to text with featured snippets

Unpaid Shopping Tab Listing Inputs

Rich results of web story device types

1. What is the maximum number of FAQ and how-to schema rich results that can be displayed on the first page of Google?

The maximum number of FAQ and how-to schema rich results that can be displayed on the first page of Google is three. This is evidenced by the rich results of both FAQ and how-to schemas throughout mobile and desktop search results. If there are less than three rich results in question, filtering is done.

According to a sample question of 775 answers, the most popular answer at 39% was that there was no limit to the rich results of FAQs and how-tos (wrong answer). 34% of respondents chose 3 correct answers.

Participants may have been attracted to unlimited responses, as this has historically been the answer to a wealth of results other than FAQs and how-to schemas. For example, a review snippet that includes a product schema has no restrictions on the Google search results pages that can be displayed or the amount that can be displayed at the same time.

However, this is a topic I’ve written extensively over the last two years, so I’m happy to see how many participants answered correctly. Filtering is a very common reason why you don’t see the rich results of FAQs and how-tos, and recognizing limits can save you a lot of troubleshooting time.

2. Is it possible that there is too much structured data markup on a single page?

No, you can’t have a lot of structured data on a page. However, it’s often better to spend time elsewhere just because Google doesn’t have an impact from overuse. Ultimately, you need to focus on what provides value to your site. That is, use a valid schema that contains the information that Google uses.

According to a sample question of 604 answers, the most popular answer at 55% was that one page could have too much structured data (incorrect). Forty-five percent of respondents chose False’s correct answer.

This question comes down to semantics, but it causes confusion among the SEO community. In the context of SEO, there are no general ranking factors associated with the use of structured data. However, you can provide the right results to your users by using the right schema types and properly distributing usage. It’s also good to remember what brings rich results and what doesn’t.

In most cases, it’s my opinion that structured data shouldn’t be a task that requires a fairly regular investment of time. If you’re using WordPress, there are tools like Yoast that have already solved many of the ongoing structured data issues your site is facing. Their plugins provide Google with a lot of structured data signals without a huge time investment (to avoid).

3. Is Structured Data (in the context of schema.org) used by Google to generate featured snippets?

No, structured data (in the context of schema.org) is not used by Google to generate featured snippets. However, the structure of the content on the page is often a factor. Google’s system determines if the content is suitable for inclusion in the featured snippet.

According to a sample question of 579 answers, the most popular answer at 52% was to use structured data to generate a snippet of interest (wrong answer). Forty-eight percent of respondents chose the False answer.

Structured data misconceptions that affect featured snippets are something I often come across. It’s often based on experiments where structured data is added to a page and then added to the featured snippet after the page is displayed. Once you understand how the featured snippet works, this connection doesn’t even make sense as a contributor.

In a previous article I wrote for Moz, I showed you how to prevent some sites from being ranked within featured snippets. This shows the complexity of how content is prominently displayed at the top of Google’s search results, but structured data is a recurring reference by Google and will be of interest until 2015. Does not affect snippets.

4. In which scenario is the yellow text highlighted and the scrolling feature triggered when the result of the featured snippet is clicked?

Currently, scrolling to text is only triggered for Google’s featured snippet in two separate scenarios. The first is when the Chrome browser is used (both mobile and desktop) and when the URL is created using Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) on the mobile device where the browser is used. ..

According to the 527 answer quiz sample, 48% of the most popular answers were the correct quiz answers. The closest answer to this is that it only happens in Chrome on the desktop, which 36% of respondents chose.

The percentage of respondents was the highest, but not more than half of the respondents, so I think it’s worth discussing. The highlight of the featured snippet dates back to December 2019, but was originally dedicated to pages created in AMP.

Scrolling to text is an interesting addition to your search. Beyond featured snippets with usage via Chrome, sporadic insights in Google Search Console, and editorial reviews in some knowledge panels and some free product lists became.

5. In the list of unpaid Google Shopping tabs, will the product feed be sent via the Merchant Center and structured data will be used as input?

Google[ショッピング]The open list displayed on the tab is based solely on the data submitted through the Merchant Center product feed. Originally both product feeds and structured data were supported, but in May 2020 Google’s documentation was updated to include product feeds only.

According to a sample question of 468 answers, the most popular answer at 78% was that both product feeds and structured data were used as inputs (incorrect). Only 22% of respondents chose the correct answer for False.

Of all the questions in the quiz, this was the one that stumbled upon the most respondents. Prior to May 2020, both product feeds and structured data were used as input to open shopping tab lists. This was shown only as a change to Google’s documentation and was included as the original announcement, indicating that this could have confused respondents.

A recent announcement from Google has renamed the entire surface of Google to a free product list or a free list. This is also a good thing to remember for this feature. However,[ショッピング]If you’ve ever tried to troubleshoot issues related to the free list in the tab, spend your time investigating the data in the Merchant Center, not the structured data in the product.

6. With respect to rich results, does Web Stories make search results more prominent on both desktop and mobile?

Google’s web stories are a feature that can be ranked in both mobile and desktop search results, but the rich result elements only work on mobile. With AMP tests now supporting web stories, you can preview how the rich results of web stories will look on your mobile device.

According to the 407 answer sample, 69% of the most popular answers were that the rich results of Web Story are displayed on both desktop and mobile (incorrect). 31% of respondents chose False’s correct answer.

When a web story appears in Google search results while using a desktop device, it can be a strange experience for users. When they choose a result, they suddenly jump into an immersive full-screen web story experience. This is because you don’t get a prompt to the user (because the URL looks like a standard web search list). This is a UX that Google still needs to address.

Web stories are an interesting format and it is worth considering the benefits of the rich results on mobile. Web stories may also be frequently provided within Google’s DiscoverFeed. I’ve written some web story SEO tips that publishers should keep in mind when creating using the Google Plugin.

Final idea

The questions covered in this post are the top areas that quiz respondents struggled with most in relation to structured data, featured snippets, free product listings, and web stories. If you feel confused by some of these SERP feature questions, don’t overburden yourself. Use this as an opportunity to gain a better understanding.

Nailing the areas mentioned in this post is a great start to expanding your knowledge of Google SERP features. SERP functionality changes frequently on Google. Bookmarking this page is highly recommended if you want to keep up to date with the latest changes to Google documentation. This page contains important changes when changes are made.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos