Euroimmun Announces Latest Antibody Testing Assay-Med-Tech Innovation

Euroimmun, a PerkinElmer company, has launched the SARS-CoV-2 NeutraLISA assy, ​​a surrogate neutralizing test aimed at detecting neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.

The CE marked assay has been added to the corporate portfolio of COVID-19 diagnostics and is currently available in more than 30 countries accepting the CE mark.

COVID-19 has shown that antibodies that target the viral receptor binding domain (RBD) of the S1 domain of the SARS-CoV-2 pesplomer exhibit viral neutralizing ability, which is primarily an IgG antibody.

SARS-CoV-2 enters human host cells through the interaction of RBD with the host cell’s ACE2 receptor. However, if RBD is blocked by certain antibodies formed during the immune response, the virus cannot continue to infect and multiply in the human body. This is why many major COVID-19 vaccine developments are also based on this protein domain.

Euroimmun SARS-CoV-2 NeutraLISA mimics this natural process by determining the inhibitory effect of antibodies that can interfere with the biochemically produced RBD-ACE2 interaction. Unlike standard neutralization tests, which are labor-intensive and require the handling of live viruses in a specially safe laboratory environment, the SARS-CoV-2-NeutraLISA assay is an established ELISA technology. Based on proteins that use non-pathogenic viruses. Therefore, the assay can be processed manually or automatically in common lab settings.

Dr. Wolfgang Schlumberger, CEO of Euroimmun, said: In addition to blocking or completely inhibiting the binding of pathogens to host cells, neutralizing antibodies can persist for years in the human body and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and reinfection. The SARS-CoV-2 NeutraLISA assay complements Euroimmuns’ existing CE-marked QuantiVac ELISA and SARS-CoV-2 interferon gamma release assays. Combined, the assay creates a powerful trio that helps assess the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 induced by spontaneous infection or vaccination with an S1 / RBD-based vaccine from multiple angles.

Euroimmun’s COVID-19 product portfolio includes real-time PCR tests, antigen detection assays for acute diagnosis, multiple antibody tests, and dry blood spot solutions to support the evaluation of immune responses. Euroimmun also provides an interferon gamma release assay for assessing specific T cell responses. It is currently only available for research purposes and provides an automated system for small, medium and high sample throughput workflows.

