Lenovo Legion 2 Pro leak image reveals Touted Dual Cooling System

Lenovo initially teased that the next gaming phone, the Legion 2 Pro, would feature the first dual-turbo superdimensional cooling system in the smartphone industry, but the latest leak confirms that.

On April 6th, an image of the unreleased Legion 2 Pro was posted by the official Weibo account of the AnTuTu benchmark, showing that the promised built-in fan is on the back and the camera remains in the center.

This image shows that the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro has a symmetrical design with a bulge in the center of the back panel with the camera and the Legion logo with RGB lighting.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: First smartphone with dual twin turbo cooling system

On March 25, MyFixIt first reported the advertised new features revealed in Lenovo Legion Mobile’s official Weibo account, adding that users would have a spectacular gaming experience.

Lenovo China’s general manager also confirmed the latest features and revealed that Legion 2 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset “Snapdragon 888”.

The OctaCore chipset takes the Snapdragon 888’s performance to another level with the Adreno 660 GPU and the 1x Cortex-X1 Super Core clocked at 2.84Ghz.

The combination of the Snapdragon 888 and the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro’s twin-turbo super-dimensional cooling system promises super-fast performance for all mobile gamers.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Specifications and Release Date

Lenovo was teasing the following Legion 2 Pro spec in a series of Weibo posts that the GSMArena unofficially listed in undated posts.

According to the list, the Legion 2 Pro features a 6.92 inch Full HD + custom Samsung gaming screen with a 2460x1080p resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The screen also supports a multi-finger sampling rate of 720Hz and a fast response of 3.8ms.

The Legion 2 Pro also features a 44MP front camera, making it the best front pixel smartphone ever. The 64MP main camera comes with the latest flagship 1 / 1.32 inch sensor, the OmniVision OV64A.

OmniVision OV64A has a main camera pixel size of 1 μm and supports video capture up to 4K 120fps and 8K 30fps.

This means that the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro can offer excellent low light performance with wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses.

As teased by the leaked image, the front camera uses a pop-up design similar to its predecessor, the Lenovo Legion.

All this muscle promised by the Legion 2 Pro is powered by a 5500mAh battery with a 90W super flash charge.

As a successor to the Lenovo Legion, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro sticks horizontally and has a USB-C port near the volume locker on the side.

Legion 2 Pro storage is estimated to be available in multiple variations, including 12 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

The arrival of the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is officially scheduled for April 8th.

