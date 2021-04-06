One of Nvidias’ best features for RTX GPUs now works with GTX graphics cards





Its nifty noise-cancelling technology, the Nvidias RTX Voice feature, was recently quietly (ironically) introduced with GPU-maker drivers and is now officially supported by GTX graphics cards.

As Toms Hardware discovered, without an announcement from Nvidia, at some point the RTX Voice app will support older graphics card models that revert to the GTX 600 series almost 10 years ago with the Nvidias 410.18 driver (or later). The patch was applied in. version).

Nvidia said: “To use RTX Voice, you must be using an Nvidia GTX or RTX graphics card, updated to driver 410.18 or later, and using Windows 10.”

RTX voice was introduced on Nvidias Turing (latest generation) cards, allowing RTX owners to block background noise and improve the voice of video (or voice) calls. In fact, I labeled this as one. The best features offered by the RTX2000 series cards.

Tensor situation

However, there was a surprisingly easy workaround to get RTX Voice to work with a GTX graphics card. This became common knowledge shortly after the technology was introduced. At the time, it wasn’t clear how many non-RTX users would experience a performance hit without the Tensor Core (inside the RTX card), which Nvidia said was driving the noise-cancelling process.

However, the GTX graphics card can now handle tasks without any problems. If not, Nvidia did not introduce official support (obviously). The reason why this wasn’t available in the first place is, as you might expect, controversial, but Nvidia may have done more optimization work to allow for a wider deployment of features (more extensive deployment of features). First introduced in beta a year ago).

You may also think that you need to rename the feature without an RTX reference because you no longer need an RTX graphics card, but be careful here.

The RTX Voice app has been superseded by RTX Broadcast. This includes the same noise canceling capabilities as well as the ability to use virtual backgrounds in webcam footage. The latter may be the only app that will be updated with new features in the future, but RTX Voice may be left on the roadside (without updates). This may be part of why Nvidias exposes its application to more users.

