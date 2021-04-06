LG phones have killed the best and worst LG phones ever





LG has withdrawn from the smartphone business, and we look back on the move with mixed feelings. On the one hand, LG has never been on par with something like Samsung or Apple, or established itself as an attractive alternative like OnePlus or Motorola. On the other hand, it’s not that we haven’t tried it for years, but LG has certainly announced some unique handsets.

In this case, Unique is a double-edged sword. Sure, some LG phones were undeniably great, but just as many people sometimes missed the mark brilliantly.

LG easily created space by making cheap phones for low-cost carriers, but looking back at LG’s phone business, those who don’t have a device remembered it. Instead, our memorable attempt is to build a flagship phone that can adopt the iPhone or Galaxy S and Note models. Most haven’t really been in fashion, but it’s still fun to look back at the best and worst LG phones of recent years.

Best LG phone

(Image credit: Andrew Burton / Getty Images)

LG G2: The LG G2 shrugged off the design of traditional smartphones in 2013. At that time, LG decided to put the power and volume buttons on the back of the phone. I was skeptical at first, but it actually worked very well because my index finger is likely to rest.

G2 also introduced KnockOn, the official way to wake up by double-tapping the display. Not necessarily new, but still revolutionary and still found on many phones today. Overall, the LG G2 was very good at the time and was a great start-up.

(Image credit: Sung Juncho / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

LG V10: The V10 stood out in 2015. Not only did it have a professional design, but it also offered a replaceable battery when its functionality was almost gone. This phone really stood out, thanks to the quad DAC for wired audio and the second display directly above the main display.

I hope the LG V10 was in vogue given its premium build material and decent camera. It reminds us that LG may have been able to focus on V-series phones. Most of them were quite rivals of the iPhone and Galaxy Note.

LG V20 (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

LG V20: Speaking of V-series devices, the LG V20 took in much of what the V10 did right and improved it in 2016. Still, I had experience with quad DACs, replaceable batteries, and similar software and cameras. Again, it didn’t exactly match the giants of the time, like the first-generation Pixel, iPhone 7, and Galaxy S7, but it was certainly better than the LG G5. (We’ll talk more about modular monsters soon.)

The reviews at the time praised the V20’s build quality and audio hardware, but the camera was disappointing, especially when compared to the Pixel and Galaxy S7. The second screen is cool, but I found it unnecessary for many. Despite the problems, the V20 was still one of LG’s best phones.

LG G6 (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

LG G6: Taking over the legacy of the G2, the 2017 LG G6 resisted the G5’s modular mistakes and returned to basics. The 18: 9 QHD LCD was pretty good at the time, the fingerprint scanner / power button on the back was great, and the phone itself worked very well with the Snapdragon 821. It was the kind of phone you could use on a daily basis. Driver without problems.

The battery life of the LG G6s was ok, but the call and camera quality was excellent. (Consider this photo taken with the G6.) The G6 may not match the camera quality of the Pixel, Pixel 2, or iPhone 8/8 Plus, but it works well in the right circumstances. did. Unfortunately, Android 9 Pie is no longer supported.

LG Velvet (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

LG Velvet: By the time LG Velvet rolled last year, it was probably written on the wall of LG’s phone business, but at least it’s LG’s credit to trying something different to revive the fate of smartphones. .. LG has finally thrown away the strings of letters and numbers and gave it a unique phone name that emphasizes good design.

In the case of LG Velvet, the look and feel of the phone was actually offered with the promise of that name. We were particularly impressed with the array of raindrop rear cameras, where the lens vertically descends from maximum to minimum on the back of the phone. With a price of less than $ 700 and 5G compatibility, LG Velvet has brought smartphone shoppers a cheap entry into the world of 5G phones.

Worst LG phone

LG G8x ThinQ (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

LG G8x ThinQ: LG went in the other direction when other phone makers began to work on foldable screens. LG has devised a design that allows 6.4-inch OLED panels to be placed side-by-side instead of a phone that opens and displays a tablet-sized display. The implementation was a bit tricky, but I was able to appreciate the additional screen area provided by the LG G8x ThinQ.

Some apps, especially Chrome, weren’t optimized for the LG G8xs dual-screen approach. We also appreciated the ability to use the G8xs second screen as a controller during the game, but launching the game can be a frustrating experience. On top of that, it was almost impossible to use the G8x with one hand, which was the case with another LG phone, which required more time on the blueprints.

LG G5 (Image credit: Future)

LG G5: From Google’s project Aria to Motorola Mods mounted on the back of the Moto Z series, phone makers have always dreamed of creating modular devices that can replace different parts of the phone on the fly to add new features. I did. The LG G5 was one of the first phones to reveal that the dream was actually a bit of a nightmare.

Inevitably, the LG G5 wasn’t a bad phone. The wide-angle camera was great and performed great for the time. However, its all modularity meant tinkering with various add-ons, severely limiting the portability of the G5. The first add-on available on the G5 that LG hit with the funny name Friends wasn’t particularly inspiring. And before third-party accessory makers had the opportunity to make friends with the G5, LG abandoned its modular ambitions and returned to the traditional smartphone approach with the LG G6.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

LG DoublePlay: In 2011, a QWERTY phone was on the way out. However, some people still hold the physical keyboard, and for them LG has released DoublePlay. It had a single main display, Android 2.3 Gingerbread, and a slide-out QWERTY keyboard. The keyboard was split by a second display in the center.

Despite being a cool concept, DoublePlay suffered from terrible battery life, a chunky body, and poor ergonomics. It wasn’t an outstanding phone at the time, and LG was willing to try dangerous things, but proved that it would never be a real player in the smartphone market. Unfortunately, it took a huge amount of money, 10 years, for the reality to finally sink.

