Richardson and UT Dallas Partners for New Innovation District Hub





The University of Texas at Dallas is working with the City of Richardson on what is expected to be a transformational project.

Planned development will be a new anchor for what Richardson calls the Innovation Quarter.

The area contains approximately 1,200 acres east of US Highway 75, one of the city’s oldest business areas.

The city plans to redevelop the building owned by 1302 E. Collins Boulevard to accommodate a strategic initiative office and five newly created UTD research centers.

According to Deputy Mayor Richardson Don Magner, the city has established a presence in the Innovation Quarter and it is UT Dallas that will join Collinsville. They create a new center to be housed there.

According to Magner, the city will use the new facility as a base for efforts to revitalize the area and host events and programs in the building.

On the UTD side, he said, mainly coworking and lab space would be a little more research-driven.

The research center planned by UT Dallas will host research in Applied Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Imaging and Surgical Innovation Centers, Multiscale Integrated Interactive Intelligent Sensing Centers, and Smart and Connected Mobility Centers.

UT Dallas will also place a new Applied AI Center in the Richardson Innovation Quarter with UT Dallas Experts within the building. Described as an interdisciplinary center, it is new to engage with businesses, obtain off-campus grants, strengthen international partnerships, and provide a global network for outstanding partner students as UT Dallas graduates. Introducing various applied AI research.

UT Dallas will occupy approximately 10,000 square feet of a 27,500 square foot building. Built in 1979, Richardson has owned the property since 2001.

Richardson City and UT Dallas have long built a deeply intertwined and mutually beneficial relationship focused on technology-oriented research, business innovation and bright mind training, said Richard C. Benson, President of UT Dallas. Said in a statement. With this announcement, we are proud that teams from eight schools across the university will be deeply and directly involved in Richardson IQ over the next few years.

Working with partners in the city, the surrounding business community and other institutions, we look forward to working together to solve some of the country’s largest business, healthcare, transportation and sustainability challenges. ..

The redeveloped building is scheduled to open in early 2022.

According to Magner, the plan is currently in the process of being finalized. Construction will start in July.

Richardson has been working on a development plan for the Innovation District since 2017. Real estate owners, businesses and city authorities have worked together to come up with new uses for the region.

According to Magner, the region felt that performance was declining and could go far beyond that. We are trying to maximize development potential and identify some important projects that the city can engage in and catalyze on the region.

Since the mid-20th century, what Richardson has called the Innovation Quarter has been one of the most well-known tech and telecommunications companies.

The area is now home to Argo Data, Digital Realty, Ericsson, Honeywell, id Software, Raytheon, Siemens, Verizon, and many smaller technology-oriented companies.

According to Magner, one of the goals was to foster collaboration and develop space to attract new jobs. One of the main partnerships we wanted to strengthen was the partnership with UT Dallas.

We have begun to look for ways to get UT Dallas to flag the district.

