Joshua Marcuse, Head of Strategy and Innovation at Google Global Public Sector, Wins First Wash 100 Award





Joshua Marcuse, Head of Strategy and Innovation for Google’s Global Public Sector Business, received the Wash 100 Award for his leadership and progress efforts as part of the 2021 award for the second consecutive year. .. This is the most prestigious award for all government contracts (GovCon). Drive digital transformation, technology, and industry partnerships.

Marcuse took on his current role in March 2020 after spending more than three years as Secretary-General of the Defense Innovation Commission (DIB). In Google’s cloud segment, Marcuse is responsible for leading a digital transformation team working to drive the development of public sector issues such as cyber defense, smart cities and public health.

Marcuse will also lead the Google Cloud partnership with Microsoft, Apple and the Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL) to create notification tools to support contact tracing activities as part of a broader COVID-19 response effort. I helped.

Visit Wash100.com and vote for Joshua Marcuse as the most important executive in impact on the GovCon sector. Defend your favorite leaders in the federal and government sectors with 10 votes today. The elite leader who received the most votes by April 30th is recognized by the GovCon community as the most influential member of the industry.

Executive Mosaic celebrates Google Cloud and Joshua Marcuse at the 2021 Wash 100 Awards. His second consecutive Wash 100 award demonstrates his level of excellence in Google and his commitment to drive digital innovation and transformation across the federal sector.

