Google postpones policy to count documents, spreadsheets and other files against free storage limits until February 2022





Google has postponed a policy aimed at counting Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, and Jamboard files created by Workspace users to the overall storage limit until February 1, 2022. The new changes will be made as updates to the announcements of the search giants. Created in November, 15GB storage limits have been announced for both Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) and Google Photos users starting June 1. However, the delay was limited to Google Docs and other productivity tools and was extended to Google Photos. This means that after June 1st, Google Photos users will not be able to save high quality photos for free.

All newly created Google Docs, Spreadsheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, or Jamboard files are counted in storage. In a blog post, Google states that existing files in these products will not count into storage unless they are modified after February 1, 2022.

The Google Docs, Spreadsheets, Slides, and other productivity services you’re currently using don’t affect your Workspace account’s cloud storage allocation. However, Google said it has decided to end its benefits in order to meet the growing demand for online tools. The company claims that more than 4.3 million gigabytes are added daily for Gmail, Drive, and photos as a whole.

Please note that delays in implementing Google’s latest storage policies are limited to customers with Google Workspace and GSuite accounts. This means that it doesn’t apply if you’re using your personal Google account. Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, and Jamboard files created by individual Google Account users will count to a storage limit of 15 GB from June 1st. The existing June timeline also applies to Google Photos, which is no longer allowed. High quality photos stored in cloud storage after exceeding the free 15GB quota.

Google said in a blog that it has postponed policies for Workspace and G Suite accounts, allowing Google Workspace admins to adapt to new models and optimize storage before February next year. New management tools will also be introduced to help enterprise customers identify and manage storage usage and allocation before the policy is implemented.

