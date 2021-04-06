Liquid biopsy device aimed at revolutionizing cancer diagnosis-Med-Tech Innovation





BioCaptiva, a Scottish biotechnology company, has developed a liquid biopsy technology device aimed at revolutionizing the early diagnosis and monitoring of difficult-to-detect cancers.

The University of Edinburgh Spinout has raised over one million seed funds to support the development of technology from Edinburgh-based business angel investment syndicates Archangels and Scottish Enterprise.

To prepare for this next step in the company’s development, BioCaptiva has appointed Dr. Frank Armstrong FRCPE as a non-executive director and Dr. Stephen Little as a non-executive director.

BioCaptiva has developed a medical device that captures cfDNA (circulating free DNA) from a patient’s blood in much larger quantities than the current standard for a single blood draw, overcoming the current critical limitations of liquid biopsy testing for cancer. I have. Filter cfDNA from the patient’s blood system, along with a standard apheresis machine.

BioCollector is based on a decade of research at St. John’s Land, led by Professor Tim Aitman, director of the Center for Genome Experimental Medicine, and Professor Mark Bradley of the Universities School of Chemistry. Both researchers are co-founders and directors of the new company.

The prototype shows the potential to detect early-stage cancer in patients without the need for a surgical biopsy and promises a new approach to monitoring and detecting recurrence of diseases that are currently impossible. This should mean that deeper insights into tumor biology can be gained and lead to better patient outcomes.

The seed investment will allow BioCaptiva to introduce the technology and conduct the first tests to prove its safe use in humans. BioCaptiva was launched with the support of Edinburgh Innovations, a commercialization service at the University of Edinburgh.

If the technology is successful, BioCaptiva plans to scale up the technology ahead of regulatory clinical trials scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

BioCaptiva anticipates interest from companies developing new cancer tests, primarily limited by current methods of extracting cfDNA. The higher yields achieved by the BioCollector increase the sensitivity of the detection method.

Jeremy Wheeler, CEO of BioCaptiva, said: BioCollector is a disruptive technology that will revolutionize liquid biopsy testing. We are confident that this platform technology will have a significant impact on this important area, ultimately enabling faster and more accurate detection of cancer and allowing patients to receive accurate cancer treatment as soon as possible. ..

Professor Tim Aitman, director of the Center for Genome Experimental Medicine, University of Edinburgh, said: Gradual changes in the ability of liquid biopsies to detect and diagnose cancer. We are excited to move the device to this market, which has great potential for advances in the care of cancer patients. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos