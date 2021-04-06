LG rolls out Android 12 for some phones despite terminating its phone business





According to the FAQ page on LG’s website, LG is rolling out Android 11 updates for the target models and is also working on introducing Android 12 to some mobile phones despite withdrawal from the smartphone business. I will. LG announced a complete closure of its smartphone business on Monday, but people who own LG phones will not be left without immediate support. The company says it is working to bring the next big software update to some handsets, but the rollout is Google’s distribution schedule and the performance of individual models running new software during testing. Depends on. The company has not disclosed which models will get the update.

The FAQ page on LG’s South Korean site suggests that the company will continue to roll out Android 11 updates for eligible phones, and plans to roll out Android 12 for some phones. However, LG states that Android 12 OS deployment plans vary by market.

As mentioned earlier, these upgrade plans may be adjusted during testing of the new Android 12 software, taking into account Google’s distribution schedule and the performance of the phone you choose. This means that while LG is considering deploying Android 12 to mobile phones of choice in the future, if problems occur during the testing phase, it could completely abandon the plan. ..

LG announced a decision to withdraw from the smartphone business just one day after years of repeated losses. LG’s mobile division recorded a total loss of about $ 4.5 billion over six years. Going forward, we will focus on growth fields such as electric vehicle parts, connected devices, and smart homes.

