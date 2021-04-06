Acrisure Appoints Matthew Marolda Chief Innovation Officer





Grand Rapids, Michigan-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Acrishua, the world’s top 10 insurance broker and fintech financial services provider, announced today that it has appointed Matthew Marolda, the first Chief Innovation Officer. .. In this new role, Marolda will focus on business and growth opportunities along the Acrisures artificial intelligence (AI), data and technology platforms.

Greg Williams, co-founder, president and CEO of Acrisure, said his recent investment in AI platforms and the creation of the Acrisure Technology Group will benefit leaders dedicated to linking innovation, business opportunities and technology response strategies. Stated. Every day, we advance the way we use and deploy AI, machine learning, and robotics to unleash growth, strengthen client relationships, and increase efficiency. Matt’s in-depth expertise in these areas helps us open new opportunities and drive innovation in all aspects of the company.

Mallorda has used data and analytics to build his career and drive strategic, marketing and creative decision-making in areas of interest. In particular, he has been Chief Analyst for Legendary Entertainment, a member of the Tulco Holdings Executive Leadership Team, and President of Warner Medias Applied Analytics. Maloldas’ experience is in a position to further strengthen Acrisures’ recent momentum, including the recent launch of the Acrisures Asset Management division and the expansion of companies into products and services adjacent to its core insurance brokerage business.

The adoption of Maroldas means $ 17.5 billion in corporate value after Acrisures announces $ 3.4 billion in funding and validates Acrisures’ deep investment in AI. Acrisure is built to do many of the things Greggs’ vision and recent commitments to the market have shown. My new role will help me leverage data and AI-driven advances to pursue the best prepared means to accelerate growth, says Marolda. By adding this position, Acrisure further demonstrates that it is ready to grow both now and in the future, and welcomes opportunities to help accelerate and expand its growth.

Mallorda earned an MBA from Dartmouth College of Business and received the Adams Entrepreneurship Excellence Award.

About Acrisure

Acrisure is one of the top 10 insurance brokers in the world and is the fastest growing in the world, so it includes commercial real estate and non-life insurance, personal insurance, employee welfare insurance, wealth management products and services. Offers a wide range of insurance and financial solutions. The company’s revenue is over $ 2.2 billion. Operating partners have significant local autonomy to maintain product and service decisions at the customer level. Acrisure is driven by the pursuit of infinite growth through extraordinary partnerships. For more information, please visit www.acrisure.com.

