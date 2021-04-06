FIFA 21 Update 1.18-April 6 patch and file size note





Electronic Arts today released a new title update for FIFA 21. Below are all the details and patch notes for this update on April 6, 2021.

FIFA 21 Update 1.18 is now available for download and installation. For PS4, you need to download 3.6GB. This update has already been released for the PC version! Today’s patches fix many bugs and make optimizations.

Patch FIFA 21 Notes 1.18

FIFA Ultimate Team

Fixed the following issues:

Some 2D images of ICON Moments did not display correctly in the corresponding player item. The messages displayed on news cards and their menus are not always displayed correctly. If you use the No Room For Racism kit, the kit may collide.

General, audio, video

We have made the following changes:

Updated some kits, badges, balls, boots and broadcast packages.

Next title update number. The 13 changes apply only to the Stadia version of FIFA 21, and in the past YOU applied to other versions of FIFA 21.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Fixed the following issues:

The FUT Coin Skill Rewards calculation for squad battles at the end of a match is not always displayed correctly this way. This was a visual issue and did not affect the calculation. When the previously blocked goal group was unlocked, he could continue to appear locked until the player entered and exited the FUT. On the division rival’s kit selection screen, if the opponent is still selecting a kit, the timer of the player who confirmed the selection may freeze. Some 2D images of ICON Moments did not display correctly in the corresponding player item. After seeing the captain’s team in the co-op lobby, the background player modeled that he could stay on the screen while browsing other menus.On the team screen[転送市場]When you enter the tab and display the search results as a file list,[オファー]I don’t see the status icon. If the FUT loading screen is incorrect, you may see a default badge instead of the selected player badge. The messages displayed on news cards and their menus are not always displayed correctly. During the co-op mode match, the Captain’s Club name did not appear on the guest player’s stadium banner. In online matches, players were displayed as the founders of FUT on both screens at the end of the match, regardless of when the club was established.In some cases, in the transfer market[スタジアム]The placeholder text was displayed in the tab search filter. The user interface can be visually corrupted during the selection and deselection of your favorite live or grassroots team building issues. During a friendly match, the in-game game settings screen does not correctly display the list of currently used balls. The FUT Friendlies live UI wasn’t always so to display the correct visual elements when a tile was selected.[ニュース]After starting and exiting tabs, parts of the user interface may not always display correctly this way. Stadium-based themes were based on real teams and didn’t always apply correctly to in-game billboards. The user interface can be visually corrupted during the selection and deselection of your favorite live or grassroots team building issues. In the Club tab of the Squad screen, the Toggle ListView action did not work when the Take Me There widget was displayed on the screen.[FUTフレンドリ]On the screen[マイプレイリスト]When I selected the tile, some text did not properly overlap other UI elements. Some badges had placeholder images.

Career mode

The agent who participated in the match unintentionally lost a high level of resistance. The UI didn’t scroll back automatically first when I changed the sort order in the Transfer Hub and the Team Hub. Qualifying for the Asia Continental Cup did not work properly.

Volta football

This resolved the following issues:

In Team Management, the player chemistry UI element of the avatar may not display the correct value. This was a visual error only and did not affect the chemical calculations. Fixed a potential stability issue that could occur while viewing the skill tree.

FIFA online

This resolved the following issues:

Assistance to the soccer team was incorrectly used on the seasons line.

Pro club

This resolved the following issues:

If the captain changes the game plan during a Pro Club match, some AI teammates may have switched positions in the wrong way.

General, audio, video

We have made the following changes:

Added a comment line related to David Beckham.

This resolved the following issues:

Some balls are on the game settings screen[一致]I was displaying placeholder text on a tab.

Source: FIFA Forum

