Mi Fan Festival 2021: Xiaomi brings flash sales and deals on phones, laptops, TVs and more





Mi Fan Festival 2021 will be announced by Xiaomi and will be held at Mi Home retail stores and the official website Mi.com. The sale begins today April 6th at the Mi Home Store and ends May 17th. The sale starts on April 8th at Mi.com and ends on April 13th. Xiaomi offers discounts on products such as Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizontal Edition, Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10T and many more. Xiaomi will also set up a free service camp in the Mi Home store for non-warranty Xiaomi products.

Mi Fan Festival 2021 offers significant discounts on smartphones, smart TVs and other devices. There is Re in the festival. 1 flash sale of products such as Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizontal Edition, Redmi 9 Power, Mi Neckband Bluetooth earphones. The flash sale will take place on Mi’s website. Xiaomi also offers discounts on up to Rs. Further discounts on 12,000, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards on popular devices.

At 10 am during the festival, customers will be able to take advantage of Rs discounts. 13,000 on Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition and Mi 10T Pro. At the same time, Redmi Note 9 will be offered at a discount on Rs. 8,000. Xiaomi also offers discounts on up to Rs. 4,499 for Mi smart home products. At Mi.com, customers can bundle three products and purchase at the price of one product during a pick-and-choice round from 8 pm to 12 am (midnight) daily.

Customers will receive an Rs gift certificate during the sale period at the Mi Home store. 10,000 for brands such as Cultfit, MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar and Lenskart. Xiaomi also claims to offer 100% cash back on purchases to one customer each day. In addition, Xiaomi offers free service to Xiaomi products that are not covered by the warranty. More details on this can be found on the MiHome social media handle. If you decide to go to a retail store, it is highly recommended that you wear a protective mask and adhere to social distance standards, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TV so much? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

