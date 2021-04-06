E3 2021 plan announced: Xbox and Nintendo involved, no signs of Sony





The Electronic Software Association has announced plans for the first digital-only E3, which includes Nintendo and Xbox, but does not currently include Sony. From June 12th to 15th, E3 2021 will feature Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media.

Sony was prominent because it wasn’t on the list and contacted the company for comment. Other major missing companies include EA (which recently prefers to host its own EA Play event at E3 timing), Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, Tencent, 505, and Activision Blizzard. included.

ESA has made it clear that the list of partners marks “early commitment”, so other publishers and developers may join at a later date. However, prior to the show’s pandemic-related cancellations, Sony confirmed that it had no plans to attend E3 2020. After announcing that the show will return as a digital-only event, the E3 website said it would be “a live press conference and a four-day long video stream,” and that the show would be a “rethought and very engaging digital experience.” I will.

The specific details of the show are not yet clear, but ESA President Stanley Pierre Louÿs said in a press release: An opportunity to make this event an indispensable center stage for video games.

What we do know for sure is that the event will be completely free. “The E3s 2021 Digital Show is a free event for all participants,” ESA told IGN after previous reports that some of the E3 2021 could be placed behind paywalls.

Joe Skrebels is IGN's Editor-in-Chief of News. Follow him on Twitter.





