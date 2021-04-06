Bruce Peninsula Minor Hockey Among the $ 10,000 Grant Winners





By Ryan Drury April 6, 2021 11:03 am

Bruce Peninsula Minor Hockey is one of the 10 recipients of the new grant program.

Kruger Products has announced the first 10 winners of the new #KrugerBigAssist program. The new program has donated $ 10,000 to 10 Canadian minor hockey associations to cover the hockey family registration costs needed during a pandemic. Among the 10 winners is the Bruce Peninsula minor hockey, with the addition of the Hamilton Girls minor hockey and Ottawa East minor hockey fellow Ontario winners.

Kluger said in an official press release on April 6 that five more winners were announced in June of this year, all receiving $ 10,000. The Kluger Big Assist Program is open for nominations until June 15th. You can submit the application form here.

The first 10 winners are:

“This was a difficult year for the Canadian hockey family. Our goal is to support their love and participation in national sports,” said Susan Irving of two hockey moms, CMO Kluger Products. say. “More than 450 minor hockey associations from all over Canada have applied for #KrugerBigAssist to help families of members struggling to pay registration fees in these unprecedented times. I’m proud and grateful to be able to help, “she says.

