Google’s High Court side in copyright dispute with Oracle





Washington Technology sighed on Monday after the Supreme Court upheld Google in a copyright dispute with Oracle. The High Court said Google had no problems copying the code to develop the Android operating system currently used on most smartphones.

To create Android, released in 2007, Google created millions of lines of new computer code. We also used approximately 11,500 lines of copyrighted code as part of the Oracles Java platform. Oracle has filed a proceeding for billions.

However, the Supreme Court upheld Google 6 to 2 and explained that the copy was fair use. The result is the support of most tech companies, big and small. Both Microsoft and IBM were among the industry tycoons who filed briefs in support of Google in the proceedings. They and others warned that a ruling against a company based in Mountain View, California could have serious consequences, curb innovation, and disrupt software development.

Oracle has gained support not only from publishers who support broad copyright protection to protect their interests from books, articles, movies, television shows, and music, but also from the film and recording industry. The Trump administration was also supporting Oracle.

In his opinion on the majority of the court, Judge Stephen Breyer writes that Google takes only what it needs and that Google’s copy is transformative. This is the term the court used to describe the use of copies to add something new and important.

Google said its behavior was a long-established and common practice in the industry and a good practice for technological progress. It said that the purely functional and non-creative computer code it used had no copyright protection. This couldn’t be written otherwise. However, Austin, Texas-based Oracle claimed that Google had committed terrible plagiarism.

The incident has been going on for 10 years. Google won the first round when the judge dismissed Oracle’s copyright claim, but the decision was overturned by an appeal. The jury then supported Google, but the Court of Appeals opposed it again.

In reviewing the lower court’s decision, Breyer wrote that the judge assumed that the material was copyrighted for discussion.

However, we believe that the copy in question here still constitutes fair use. Therefore, Google’s copy did not violate copyright law, he wrote.

At some point in the decision, Breyer used a recipe search robot as part of an analogy to explain how the code works. At another point, he called a sentence of a short story and admitted that copying a small amount could still be important. Breyer included both a story originally written in Spanish and its translation. The dinosaurs were still there when he woke up.

Judge Clarence Thomas said in a dissenting opinion with the addition of Judge Samuel Alito that the Oracle code in question here is copyrighted and Google uses that copyrighted code. He wrote that he believed that it was not fair to do.

Only eight judges heard the case, as it was discussed in October after Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and before Judge Amy Coney Barrett joined the court.

In a statement, Google’s Chief Legal Officer, Kent Walker, called the ruling a consumer, interoperability, and computer science victory. Walker writes that this decision provides legal certainty for the next generation of developers whose new products and services will benefit consumers.

Oracle’s Chief Legal Officer, Dorian Daley, blamed the result. Google Platform has grown and market power has grown. Barriers to entry are high and competitiveness is low. She said in a statement that they had stolen Java and filed a proceeding over a decade that only monopolies could do.

Oracle has been widely criticized by other tech companies for serious misuse of copyright law. They argue that different computer programs can make it more difficult to work together and can curb innovation between startups who may not be able to pay royalties on some strands of coding. did.

Sean O’Brien, founder of Yale Law School’s Privacy Lab, said that both amateur and professional software developers can sleep a little easier without worrying that innovation and collaboration will be handcuffed by new restrictions. I said it would be.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, a leading industry association, was one of the voices of technology celebrating the Supreme Court’s ruling. Tiffany Lee, a visiting law professor at Boston University, said the court’s decision would be welcome news for independent software developers, small startups, and others who are tinkering with code. I said I would.

This decision will probably not change the way startups and software developers operate. Lee added that if Oracle wins, it could hurt many developers because it goes against how the community is currently functioning.

The case is Google LLC vs. Oracle America Inc., 18-956.

