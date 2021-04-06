Google quietly checks which Chromebooks are getting Android 11





Google quietly checked which Chromebooks would get the Chrome OS update to Android 11 and updated one of the platform’s most useful features. Chrome OS is a unique platform used by everything from cheap educational notebooks to high-end ultra-portables, but it also includes support for running the same Android apps as smartphones.

In doing so, Google has significantly increased the variety of features Chrome OS users can trust from their devices. Third-party software for Chromebooks has improved over the years, but Android apps are still exponentially available, and what you can do in a window on a Chrome OS machine is that you can complete tasks on it. And you need to switch to a Windows or Mac machine.

However, to provide that functionality, Google basically had to burn a modest amount of Android into Chrome OS. Previously based on Android 9 code, the search giant is working on an update to Android 11. This should increase support for app features, especially great features such as dark mode, and more streamlined scaling. Windowed Android app. It can also be expected to improve stability, but it is no exaggeration to say that there are some spots at this point.

Not all Chrome OS devices get an Android 11 upgrade. A list of lucky models was found by Android police in Chromium’s Gerrit review repository, and it took a lot of effort to convert the chord name to the actual retail name. As you can imagine, laptops, desktops and tablets have models from all the well-known companies such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung.

There is also a Google-specific model. Chromebook Pixel, Pixel Slate, Pixelbook, Pixelbook Go all get Android 11 updates.

As for when the update will take place, it will be a staggered event. Google will start pushing the new Android version as part of Chrome version 90. This is currently in beta. This means you can try it now if you want. Alternatively, you can wait for the last bug to be knocked out and a full public release to arrive.

