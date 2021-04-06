What is the best 2021 Toyota Supra Trim?Here is our guide





The iconic Toyota Supra nameplate has been revived as the GR Supra. This regains the model’s reputation as being a handful or more of sexy sports cars at times. In 2021, GR Supra’s turbo 3.0-liter I-6 engine significantly improved output, and the model was equipped with the first turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. How does the GR Supra stack up with different trims against itself and other RWD coupe candidates? Let’s take a look.

2021 Toyota GR Supra 2.0 Pros and Cons

The GR Supra 2.0 breaks the tradition and offers the model’s first 4-cylinder engine as an alternative to the in-line 6-cylinder commonly found under the hood. The Supra 2.0’s smaller turbocharged 2.0-liter power plant cuts more than 200 pounds from the car and helps to get better fuel economy than the 3.0-liter turbo 6-cylinder, but only 25 / compared to the 6-cylinder 22. 32mpg city / highway. / 30mpg. But as we’ve found, the new 2.0-liter Supra is even more efficient than other sports cars with similar power plants like Porsche’s base 4-cylinder 718 Cayman Coupe.

Additional standard rates for GR Supra 2.0 include 18-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, downforce and aerodynamic undertray (which also helps with fuel economy), LED taillights, and auto-leveling LED headlights. .. It also comes standard with black Alcantara and leather trim sports seats, an 8.8-inch LCD gauge cluster display screen, an 8.8-inch LCD infotainment screen, and an automatic rain-sensing wiper. Standard safety features across all trims include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a lane departure warning system, and an automatic high beam.

The base model 2021 Toyota Supra offers minimal power, but for around $ 44,000, it’s also the cheapest way to get into the line. The GR Supra 2.0 turbocharged 4-cylinder engine is rated at 255hp, larger than similar-sized turbo engines in the BMW 230i and Lexus RC300 coupe, but smaller than the 2.0-liter turbo power plant in the Chevrolet Camaro LS coupe.

If you’re considering the GR Supra 2.0 model, keep in mind that the lasting ride quality issue on incomplete roads with rears hasn’t been completely resolved yet. Enthusiasts may lament the lack of manual transmissions on all variations of the platform. .. If you can live within those constraints and don’t care too much about all of the Supra Purist heritage hangs, the 4-cylinder GR Supra 2.0 is more than you can offer a smaller 86 sports car. The cheapest way to get one when you want something.

2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Pros and Cons

The GR Supra 3.0 is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged 6-cylinder engine rated at 382 hp, an increase of 47 hp over the previous model turbocharged in-line 6-cylinder engine. The additional power appears at high speed rather than off the line. It is one of the most powerful 6-cylinder engines in the RWD Premium Sport Coupe segment, with the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 Coupe’s 400-horsepower turbo 3.0-liter V6 and the Porsche 718’s large 4.0-liter horizontally opposed 6-cylinder. Conflict. Cayman GTS 4.0 coupe that makes 394 horsepower. Despite its relatively high horsepower rating, the GR Supra 3.0 6-cylinder engine is more fuel efficient than the Q60 Red Sport 400 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 power plants. 17-19 / 24mpg from Infiniti and Porsche.

In addition to the standard adaptive variable suspension and engine bay chassis brace, the Supra 3.0 receives a Brembo upgrade of the front brake, which consists of a 4-piston caliper and a large 13.7 inch diameter replacement for the Supra 2.0 single piston unit. A rotor that replaces the 13.0 inch rotor of the base model. The Supra 3.0 also receives a larger diameter 19-inch forged wheel and brushed stainless steel exhaust chips instead of the chrome one, and the cabin adds six more speakers to go from 4 to 10. Replace the manually adjustable front seats with 14-way power-adjustable seats.

The GR Supra 3.0 sticker costs about $ 52,000, more than you would pay for a Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, or Dodge Challenger with an 8-cylinder engine. Those pony cars may be cheap, but GR Supra 3.0 performance upgrades like adaptive damping and larger Brembo brakes generally cost extra on those other sporty two doors and with the most expensive trim. Only standard.

2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium Pros and Cons

In premium trim, the GR Supra 3.0 receives a color heads-up display and heated black leather front seats, replacing the lower trim leather seats and Alcantara seats. Premium Trim also comes standard with a 12-speaker JBL sound system, wireless charging for compatible devices, sports pedals, and an 8.8-inch infotainment touch screen.

This trim also upgrades the infotainment system by including wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility (optional for the previous two trims). In addition to the six colors available in the GR Supra, there is one exterior color offered as an option only in the GR Supra 3.0 Premium: Phantom.

The GR Supra 3.0 Premium is priced at $ 55,000, up $ 3,500 from the standard 3.0. Heads-up displays, wireless charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay may make this trim worthwhile, but keep in mind that extra-charged packages are available, but not standard for all trims. .. The package includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alerts, and a parking sensor with low speed emergency braking. The Base 3.0 model will be more expensive in the package, but will also add Premium’s 12-speaker sound system and wireless Apple CarPlay.

2021 Toyota GR Supra A91 Edition Pros and Cons

The 2021 Supra did more than just boost the power of the I-6 engine. Toyota also announced the limited production GR Supra A91 edition, which is limited to 1,000 units. The A91 Edition is mechanically the same as the 3.0 Premium, except that it doesn’t receive a heads-up display.

What it gets is a black satin-finished rear carbon spoiler and carbon fiber self-folding heated external mirrors to replace the matte black side mirrors. The A91 stands out even more with its unique reflection blue exterior and nocturnal black graphics, black and blue Alcantara and leather sports seats, and black and blue Alcantara and leather interiors.

The GR Supra A91 Edition has no performance gains, but if you like special trim collectors, it might be worth the extra $ 305.

Which 2021 Toyota GR Supra is the best?

The modern GR Supra is a driver’s car as focused as it is a revival of the enthusiast’s icon, and 3.0 may be a better option for the two engines available in 2021 (2.0). Is a two-time comparison loser). There are comparable or better capable RWD coupes available for less money, but they lack the same level of content with the most basic trims. If it’s our money, we might stick to the 3.0 model and add a Safety & Technology package. You’ll miss the premium heads-up display and A91 flash, but it holds the GR Supra not only the reappearance of the icon, but almost everything else that could make it a sports car that you can drive every day.

