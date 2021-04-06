OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro update OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 with camera in India to improve battery life





OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have the OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update with stability-focused improvements. The new software version extends battery life and enhances the camera experience on two phones. The OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro also includes system-level improvements and network enhancements. With the release of the latest update, the OnePlus 9 series has received three software updates so far since its launch in March.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Software Update

OnePlus has announced the release of OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro through a forum post on its website. According to the company, this update improves the power consumption performance to extend the battery life of both OnePlus phones and improve the camera and video recording experience. The post states that this update will also improve the stability of communication functions and the performance and stability of WLAN transmission. There are also fixes for some known issues and improvements in system stability.

However, the latest updates for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro do not make any changes to the Android security patches that remain in the March version.

The OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro has been released as an incremental rollout. This means that it is not initially available to all users. The update is currently being pushed to India for some OnePlus 9 Pro users, but will be rolled out in Europe and other global markets in the coming days in parallel with OnePlus 9.

OnePlus said Indian OnePlus 9 Pro users will receive a new update as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE15DA. It will be available to users as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE15BA in Europe and OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE15AA in other global markets. OnePlus 9 will get the update as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE25DA in India and OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE25BA in Europe. It will be available in other global markets as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE25AA.

If you have OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro, it’s under your smartphone’s device settings[システムアップデート]You can go to the section to see the latest OxygenOS updates.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro received OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 as their first software update in March, shortly after the official launch of the OnePlus 9 series. The update included some system-level optimizations. The flagship OnePlus phone got OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 last week and brought a security patch for March 2021.

Orbital, a gadget 360 podcast, has two bills this week: the OnePlus 9 series and the Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

