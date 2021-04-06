BioWare details how to balance the Legendary Edition Mass Effect.





Yes it includes Mako

The remaster of the Mass Effect trilogy will bring the Shepherd story to the modern console in just over a month. Of course, this means tweaking games, especially older games.

BioWare has already confirmed that the Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes some technical improvements and some minor changes to camera framing. Today, on the new PlayStation blog, community manager Jay Ingram is looking at a more detailed list of the exact content of these changes.

One of the biggest differences in the trilogy is the leap from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 2, avoiding the “thermal clip” (ammo) heat gauge. The first Mass Effect had some more traditional RPG mechanisms, and its control scheme had some weird quirks.

Minor changes such as out-of-combat sprints, flagging as junk, bulk sales or reductions to Omnigel, and the use of dedicated melee attack buttons all seem to be a truly solid quality of life update to the first Mass Effect. is. .. All classes can use any weapon without penalty (although classes can only specialize in specific weapons), and weapon accuracy and handling have been “significantly improved”.

Several boss battles have also been adjusted — Ingram emphasizes a particular battle in Noveria as one — and most importantly, like the sequel, squads independent of each other in the first Mass Effect. You can now order.

Of course, Mako is big. Mass Effect’s infamous all-terrain vehicle has a lot of jokes about how to handle it in the first game. Even if I realize that some people (I) love the habit. According to Ingram, physics has been tuned to feel “heavier”, improved camera control, new speed boost thrusters have been added, and lava no longer dies instantly.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition also includes a unified launcher and updated character creators. It has previously been confirmed that Mass Effect 3’s default “FemShep” is normalized as the default female shepherd in all three games.

Mass Effect 3’s Galactic Readiness system also seems to be a little rebalanced. The numbers aren’t laid out, but Ingram is fully prepared for the final battle with the reaper compared to previous versions of Mass Effect 3 (including rebalancing galaxy preparation) with extended cuts. Legendary Edition says things will be more difficult. Also, the Extended Cut ending is now the default finale.

There are many other changes throughout the Legendary Edition, such as Paragon-Renegade system fixes and backend improvements, so it seems that a lot was done in parallel with the visual update. It’s a bit disappointing that this doesn’t include Mass Effect 3’s great multiplayer, but I have another way to play these games, and especially to roll a new shepherd with these changes in Mass Effect. I’m also keen on excuses 1.1.

