In theory, you can upgrade your M1 Mac mini’s RAM and SSD, but don’t.





It’s technically possible to upgrade the RAM and storage of the Apple M1 Mac mini, but there are several reasons why it’s a terrible idea.

The M1 is Apple’s first Apple silicon chip for Mac. It has significant speed and performance benefits, but with integrated memory and storage, it requires far fewer user upgrades.

Upgrading a new Mac device isn’t that easy, but it’s theoretically possible to replace some of the components on the chip. This has been proven by a Chinese maintenance engineer who has successfully expanded the RAM and SSD capacity of the Apple M1 chip.

Chinese maintenance engineers can already expand the capacity of Apple M1. 8GB of memory has been expanded to 16GB and 256GB of hard drive has been expanded to 1TB. pic.twitter.com/2Fyf8AZfJR

— DuanRui (@ duanrui1205) April 4, 2021

Engineers reportedly achieved a feat by using soldering stations to install DRAM memory chips and NAND flash memory chips. This process involved de-soldering existing chips and adding new components, but apparently did not require any firmware changes.

There are few exact details about the upgrade, but the roughly translated Chinese text of the post advertises obvious success and claims that “victory belongs to those who adapt.”

Of course, just because some engineers managed to do it doesn’t mean they should try it at home.

For one, it is nearly impossible to purchase the DRAM and NAND chips needed for this procedure at the consumer level. You also have to pay for the soldering station. And this all assumes that you or someone you know has the skills to do it.

More importantly, changes in this nature immediately void the warranty. This is even more problematic given the considerable skill, precision, and patience required to de-solder and solder DRAM and NAND chips.

If you make a mistake here, your Mac will die and there will be no way to fix it. So be careful with such changes unless you are ready to waste your money.

Due to the speed and performance benefits of the M1, it is recommended to upgrade the RAM and SSD space at the time of purchase. It’s an investment and probably wise.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos